Acrisure Announces Incremental Term Loan Facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acrisure, LLC (the “Company”) announced today that it has closed a senior secured incremental term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1 billion (the “incremental term loans”). The incremental term loans will constitute a new tranche of term loans under the Company’s existing credit agreement, among Acrisure Intermediate, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct parent company of the Company, the Company, the guarantors party thereto from time to time, the lenders party thereto from time to time, and JPMorgan Chase Bank. N.A., as administrative agent.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the incremental term loans to fund future acquisitions and to pay related fees and expenses.

About Acrisure

Acrisure is a global Fintech company that delivers a broad array of products including Insurance, Real Estate Services, Cyber Services and Asset & Wealth Management. The Company has grown in revenue from $38 million to nearly $4 billion in just over nine years with over 14,000 employees and locations around the world. Find out more at www.acrisure.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties. In particular, statements made that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as “should,” “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “contemplates” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intention to use the incremental term loan proceeds to fund acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.