Southwestern Health Resources and Dialyze Direct Are Working Together to Provide Post-Acute Dialysis to Patients Discharged to Skilled Nursing Facilities

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialyze Direct, the nation’s leading provider of home hemodialysis services in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), announced today that beginning January 1, 2023, it will be a preferred provider for Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR), a clinically integrated network created by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources.

The affiliation ensures patients needing dialysis and managed rehabilitative care can transfer care from the hospital to a facility where they can maintain and even improve their recovery progress by having access to Dialyze Direct’s onsite, staff-assisted gentler, more frequent dialysis (MFD) regimen. MFD is proven to deliver outcomes such as decreased mortality, fewer re-hospitalizations, faster dialysis recovery time (DRT), reduced infections, more availability for rehab therapies, and increased comfort and well-being.

“Our unique model involves a three-way effort to bridge the divide between hospital systems and SNFs to create a continuity of care for patients well enough to thrive outside the institutional setting in the homelike environment SNFs provide,” said Robert Aberman, SVP, Population Health at Dialyze Direct. “We are pleased to begin our association with SWHR to help them offer patients a gentler form of dialysis care through our network of SNF partners across North Texas, as part of this preferred provider care coordination agreement.”

Dialyze Direct’s approach involves establishing within SNFs dialysis treatment “dens” that typically serve 10 to 18 patients a day, five days a week. The American Heart Association recently endorsed home dialysis therapies, including the MFD modality, in a published report that encapsulates many of Dialyze Direct’s key findings about its MFD.

Traditionally, dialysis patients residing in SNFs represent one of the most costly patient populations for insurance plans and hospital systems. With Dialyze Direct, the SNF partnership model is designed to include in the care management the dialysis care team, SNF staff, and the patient's physician. As a result, patients re-admit to the hospital less, discharge from the hospital sooner, recover more quickly after treatment and achieve a higher quality of life. Dialyze Direct continues to form new SNF partnerships and dialysis dens in Texas and other regions of the country, reaching more patients with its life-enhancing-enhancing dialysis treatment.

About Southwestern Health Resources

Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) is a patient-centered, clinically integrated network of 31 hospital locations and more than 5,500 physicians and clinicians caring for more than 730,000 individuals across 16 counties in North Texas. Blending the strengths of Texas Health Resources and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, SWHR offers an unmatched ability to connect individuals with a full spectrum of nationally preeminent, clinical care. For the past four years, SWHR has been recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization for shared savings, generating more than $38 million in 2020 and nearly $158 million in Medicare savings since 2017.

About Dialyze Direct

Founded in 2015, Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company that seeks breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct leverages its leading nephrology specialists to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct pioneered significant changes to the existing treatment model for dialysis patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), in which many of the most medically challenging subsets of dialysis patients reside, and has grown to become the nation’s largest provider of home dialysis in the SNF setting. Dialyze Direct’s innovative staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatment model entails a gentler, personalized treatment plan comprised of meticulously crafted protocols designed to tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients, resulting in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations while substantially decreasing costs for payers. Dialyze Direct currently operates in 14 states with new operations launching soon in additional states. www.DialyzeDirect.com.