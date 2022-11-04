Ansell Adopts Exabeam Fusion for Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader and creator of New-Scale SIEM for advancing security operations, announced today that Ansell has adopted Exabeam Fusion security information and event management (SIEM) across its U.S. locations and offices. Ansell, a world leader in providing health and safety protection solutions that enhance human well-being, chose Exabeam Fusion to establish a normal baseline of activity across its business, IT and security environments, including its Cisco product security stack, to quickly detect abnormalities that may indicate a cybersecurity threat or attack.

“We are proud to provide Exabeam Fusion to protect a world leader in PPE manufacturing that, in turn, protects millions of workers around the world,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, Exabeam. “Ansell also showcases the immediate benefits our SIEM customers receive from our hundreds of integrations with the world’s leading IT and security products. In this case, we can quickly ingest, parse, store, and search all the data coming from the Cisco Secure portfolio of products, among other IT and security solutions in Ansell’s environment.”

“One of the first things that drew us to Exabeam was its ability to integrate out of the gate with many of our Cisco security products,” said George Michalitsianos, vice president of information security for Ansell. “We also look forward to working with a true cloud-native SIEM provider that can give us the data lake and security technologies we need under one roof to protect our business, including cloud-scale security log management, powerful behavior analytics, and an automated threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) experience.”

Exabeam modernizes today’s security operations centers (SOCs) with industry-leading advanced analytics and automation of the entire TDIR workflow for security teams, greatly accelerating the time it takes to conduct deep investigations and resolve security incidents across their organizations. The company has a patented feature that creates timelines that automatically reconstruct security incidents.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that created New-Scale SIEMTM for advancing security operations. Built for security people by security people, we reduce business risk and elevate human performance. The powerful combination of our cloud-scale security log management, behavioral analytics, and automated investigation experience gives security operations an unprecedented advantage over adversaries including insider threats, nation states, and other cyber criminals. We Detect the UndetectableTM by understanding normal behavior, even as normal keeps changing – giving security operations teams a holistic view of incidents for faster, more complete response. Learn more at www.exabeam.com.

About Ansell

Ansell is a world leader in providing superior health and safety protection solutions that enhance human well-being. The world’s need for better protection never stops, so Ansell is constantly researching, developing and investing to manufacture and distribute cutting edge product innovation and technology, marketed under well-known brands that customers trust. Operating in two main business segments, Industrial and Healthcare, Ansell is the market leader that continues to grow, employing 14,000 people worldwide. With operations in North America, Latin America/Caribbean, EMEA and Asia Pacific, customers in more than 100 countries around the world trust Ansell and its protection solutions. For more information about Ansell visit www.ansell.com

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, New-Scale SIEM, Detect the Undetectable, Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Exabeam Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks, or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.