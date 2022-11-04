Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced today that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.

Patrick Bousquet-Chavonne, President & CEO, ESW Americas, commented, “This partnership provides a game-changing advantage for global direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands. Through a single integration, Mamenta and ESW will offer brands a powerful combined solution to accelerate and exponentially expand reach and revenue through a direct channel or on global marketplaces. Both options enable brands to enter new markets more quickly and efficiently and begin generating revenue without significant capital expenditures.”

Shopping across borders has become much more acceptable to a wide range of consumers. A recent “Global Voices Q2 2022” survey of 14,000 shoppers globally by ESW reveals approximately 30% of consumers across all demographics purchase apparel, luxury or beauty products across borders because they are unable to find what they are looking for in their home country.

Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Its unified sales and performance data delivers critical intelligence across global commerce markets.

Mamenta Founder and CEO Chad Epling said, “Consumers shop in different ways around the world. The combined ESW and Mamenta offering enables us to capture sales in all the ways a buyer wants to shop online. We look forward to a long and impactful relationship.”

ABOUT ESW

ESW is the leading global and domestic direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, empowering the world's best-loved brands and retailers to expand their DTC channel. ESW acquired Scalefast in June 2022, and the combined organization offers brands and retailers a complete portfolio of technology and services that cost-effectively support any stage of a company’s development. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets, with 100% carbon neutral shipping to consumers. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ESW has global offices in the US, UK, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. ESW is an Asendia Group company, a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.

ABOUT MAMENTA

Mamenta makes it easy for brands to drive revenue through new global channels. Brands need to be in multiple marketplaces around the world. Each marketplace has unique attributes and incredibly complex logistics that requires significant integration and investment. The cloud-based Mamenta Global Trade Platform empowers our clients to launch and manage their marketplace presence on more than 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries and is supported by 75+ distribution centers. Mamenta unifies global data flows and management of Catalog, Inventory, Orders, Price, Shipping, and Messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Mamenta is trusted by brands including Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and many others. Headquartered in Colorado, Mamenta additionally has global offices in India and Japan. For more information visit www.mamenta.com