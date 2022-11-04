Zephyr AI and MedStar Health Embark on an Ambitious Partnership to Enhance Predictive Analytic Capabilities for Chronic Disease

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision medicine technology trailblazer Zephyr AI, Inc. (“Zephyr AI”) has launched a partnership to further develop its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Insights product—which tailors and transforms care for chronically ill patients—with MedStar Health, the leading healthcare provider in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region. Initially focused on type 2 diabetes (T2D), the partnership will leverage MedStar Health’s T2D de-identified data sets and patient management expertise to refine Zephyr AI’s predictive analytics Insights product.

“It is a privilege to train our Insights product with MedStar Health’s data and to partner with MedStar Health’s world-class clinicians,” said Grant Verstandig, Zephyr AI Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, and CEO and a Founding Partner at Red Cell Partners. “We are laser-focused on delivering results that improve the timeliness of T2D interventions and decrease devastating adverse health outcomes commonly associated with the chronic condition, such as end-stage chronic kidney disease, dialysis, foot ulcers, and amputations.”

“Our partnership with Zephyr AI is a breakthrough opportunity to develop innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, starting with type 2 diabetes, to benefit our patients and our providers,” said MedStar Health Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Stephen R.T. Evans, MD. “Together, Zephyr AI and MedStar Health can develop technology that brings the promise of precision medicine to chronic diseases and that complements our existing programs to improve outcomes and reduce costs for people with diabetes.”

“While there have always been well-known population risk factors associated with adverse outcomes in patients diagnosed with T2D, this partnership will allow Zephyr AI to train our revolutionary machine learning models on one of the most robust T2D data sets in the world. The combination of our team’s world-class AI with MedStar Health’s data and expertise dramatically increases our collective prediction accuracy and will help both partners shift from a population-level predictive capability to an individual-level predictive capability,” said Zephyr AI CEO David L. Morgan II. “This relationship means that we can leverage real-world data from a renowned health system that has one of the most advanced, innovative, and successful T2D programs in the U.S. Ultimately, we believe we can help patients better manage their diabetes by developing predictive tools for clinicians.”

This announcement exemplifies Zephyr AI’s leadership in building novel, transparent AI to improve patients’ lives by addressing unmet precision medicine needs across the full spectrum of care—from prevention to treatment. Zephyr AI makes this possible through high-impact collaborations with partners like MedStar Health, a nationally-recognized, $6.7 billion not-for-profit regional healthcare system that most recently supported more than 5.9 million in combined outpatient visits and inpatient admissions in a year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 37 million Americans have diabetes—about one in every 10 people. Approximately 90-95% of them have type 2 diabetes, a long-term condition that can lead to circulatory, nervous, and immune disorders that seriously impact the quality of life. Diabetes is also estimated to account for nearly one in seven U.S. healthcare dollars, as reported by the American Diabetes Association.

ABOUT ZEPHYR AI

Zephyr AI is a high-growth healthcare technology company committed to radically reshaping traditional approaches to precision medicine. Through partnerships and proprietary data, Zephyr AI is curating the world’s most comprehensive healthcare dataset and marrying it with cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms to generate novel, translatable insights to build tools and products that support patients and providers and fuel ongoing research. At Zephyr AI, our mission-focused team of world-class software engineers and biologists leverage big data and next-generation technology to derive transformational insights and build enduring partnerships that will revolutionize the treatment of cancer, diabetes, and other diseases. Visit us at www.zephyrai.bio and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT RED CELL PARTNERS

Red Cell Partners is an incubation firm building rapidly-scalable technology-led companies that bring revolutionary advancements to the healthcare and national security market. United by a shared sense of duty and deep belief in the power of innovation, Red Cell is developing powerful tools and solutions to address our nation’s most pressing problems. Visit us at redcellpartners.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.