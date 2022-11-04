ESS Inc. to Deliver Long-Duration Battery System to Burbank Water and Power

WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESS Inc. (“ESS”) (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, and Burbank Water and Power (BWP) in California have entered into an agreement for ESS to deliver BWP’s first utility-scale battery storage project. Under the agreement, a 75 kW / 500kWh ESS Energy Warehouse™ will be installed and connected to a 265 kW solar array on the BWP EcoCampus.

The iron flow battery will support the increased use of renewable power and allow excess renewable energy to be stored and used as baseload energy for Burbank, improving the resilience and reliability of the grid. ESS iron flow battery technology is safe and non-toxic, offers a 25-year lifespan without capacity degradation, and is manufactured in the United States using domestically sourced, earth-abundant materials.

“ESS is pleased to partner with Burbank Water and Power to deploy the first long-duration energy storage project in the city,” said Hugh McDermott, ESS SVP of Business Development and Sales. “BWP is demonstrating the central role that energy storage will play in a decarbonized grid – supporting increasing amounts of renewable energy and enhancing operational resilience. We look forward to working with them to achieve their ambitious climate goals.”

“BWP is already using small-scale battery technology at our substations, but we see the value in adding considerably more storage to the network. This initiative will be the largest battery installed in Burbank, providing enough renewable power for 300 homes annually,” says Mandip Samra, Assistant General Manager for Power Supply at BWP. “The project is a big step forward to help meet our goal of having a greenhouse gas-free power supply by 2040 and providing energy storage for Burbank now and for decades to come.”

Long-duration energy storage will play a critical role in achieving California’s ambitious decarbonization goal: 100% zero-emission electricity by 2045. The California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA) estimates that the state will need nearly one gigawatt-hour (1000 MWh) of long-duration storage by 2030 to integrate intermittent renewable energy and optimize assets for a cleaner, more affordable and reliable grid.

The ESS Energy Warehouse™ is expected to be installed in Burbank by December 2023.

About ESS, Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information visit www.essinc.com.

About BWP

BWP is a community-owned utility that provides reliable, affordable, and sustainable water and electric services to more than 55,000 residential and business customers in the City of Burbank, California. BWP has been operating for over 100 years, including nine years as an APPA RP3 Diamond level provider.

