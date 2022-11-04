Retina Consultants of America (RCA) Expands to Chicago with Illinois Retina Associates

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today an alliance with Illinois Retina Associates (IRA), the Midwest’s leading practice devoted to diagnosing and treating diseases of the retina, macula and vitreous in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This partnership breaks ground for RCA in Illinois, which includes 12 locations, with 12 physicians and two fellows, further adding to RCA’s robust nationwide network of innovative retina specialists.

“I am delighted to welcome our friends at Illinois Retina Associates into the RCA family of premier retina practices. IRA is one of the longest-lived pure retina practices in the country, and its world-class physicians have spent decades educating our colleagues and advancing the treatment of complex surgical and medical diseases of the retina, thus contributing to prevention of blindness not only in northern Illinois but around the world as well,” said David F Williams, MD, MBA, Retina Consultants of Minnesota. “As an integral part of RCA, IRA will further advance the RCA mission of saving sight and improving the lives of our patients through innovation and the highest quality care.”

For nearly 50 years, IRA has sought to advance excellence in retina care in the Chicago area, leading the way in advancing the field of retina medicine and surgery. Their physicians specialize in diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, vascular occlusive diseases, uveitis, and more. IRA also has a fellowship-trained ocular oncologist, who treats cancer of the eye. The practice leads the way in cutting edge research with clinical trials to treat retina-related issues such as Diabetic Macular Edema, Complicated Retinal Detachment, Uveitis, Wet Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Eye Disease and Vascular Occlusive Disease.

“The doctors of Illinois Retina Associates are enthusiastic about joining the world-renowned retinal practices that make up RCA. Their commitment to excellent patient care and emphasis on research and education mirror our values. The resources of RCA will assist us in participating in advanced clinical trials and serving the needs of our community. We look forward to working with RCA to provide the highest level of clinical care to our patients,” said Joseph Civantos, MD, FACS, FASRS, Illinois Retina Associates.

The addition of Illinois Retina Associates furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States. Formed in 2020 by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA partners with leading retina specialists nationwide who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care. RCA’s business model enables retina specialists to retain autonomy and ownership, augmented by sharing best practices facilitated through the Medical Leadership Board and executive management support. If you are interested in learning more about the advantage of partnering with RCA, e-mail info@retinaconsultantsofamerica.com.

About Retina Consultants of America

Retina Consultants of America (RCA) is the only network of leading retina specialists focused solely on retinal care with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Created by Webster Equity Partners in 2020 and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA has more than 200 physicians, operating in 19 states, including: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. RCA’s physician-led practices use their collective voice to shape the future of retinal treatments and share operational and medical knowledge that ensures a high standard of care for patients and practices. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive state-of-the-art clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA.