U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, State Representative Shedron Williams, State Senator Margie Bright Matthews, and Comcast Announce Completion of $8.3 Million Broadband Network Expansion in Hampton County, South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, South Carolina State Representative Shedron Williams, South Carolina State Senator Margie Bright Matthews, Comcast officials, and state and local leaders today announced the completion of an $8.3 million broadband expansion in Hampton County. The expansion will deliver a host of new services, including reliable and secure high-speed internet, to 2,150 homes and businesses.

Hampton County is the first community in South Carolina to benefit from this public-private partnership between Comcast and the state, underscoring the importance of expanded digital access.

“Across South Carolina, public and private funds are working together to make high-speed internet both accessible and affordable for all,” said U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn. “I appreciate Comcast's efforts to bring high-speed broadband services to more families and businesses in Hampton County, which will undoubtedly foster meaningful access to health care, education, and economic prosperity in the future.”

Qualifying residents will also have access to the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households a credit of up to $30 a month toward the cost of internet and mobile services. Comcast is making ACP credits available for all the company’s Xfinity Internet speed tiers, including Internet Essentials.

“Christmas came two months early for our students this year,” said Dr. Ronald Wilcox, Superintendent for the Hampton County School District. “Today’s announcement is a major milestone for the residents and businesses of our community. Comcast’s investment ensures we will have access to the most advanced technology available, which will help Hampton County students and their families excel like never before. This will assist our county’s growth, laying the foundation for business owners who need faster internet speeds and want to call Hampton County their home.”

“We appreciate our terrific partners with the state of South Carolina, including the state’s Department of Commerce, for their support in making today’s announcement a reality,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP. “Although Hampton County is the state’s first community that we are reaching with our broadband network under this partnership, we are keenly focused on connecting more residents and businesses and emphasizing the importance of digital equity in the future.”

Today’s announcement supports Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

Comcast representatives will be on site to assist families who wish to enroll in either the Internet Essentials or Affordable Connectivity programs.

