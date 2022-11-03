Mojo Vision Announces Test Integration With Alexa Shopping List on Smart Contact Lens

SARATOGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mojo Vision, the Invisible Computing Company, announced today that it had developed a potential consumer implementation of Alexa Shopping List on its Mojo Lens prototype. It was the first major third-party consumer application on a smart contact lens. The test integration shows how Mojo Vision could integrate the Alexa voice AI with Mojo Lens’ unique and powerful eye-based interface.

Mojo Vision is making significant progress in developing its smart contact lens technology, and the company continues to research and identify new potential for this groundbreaking solution. The Alexa Shopping List test integration shows how Mojo Vision’s eyes-up, hands-free technology could work with Amazon’s Alexa voice AI and Alexa Shopping List feature. The use case envisions an experience in which someone can access their shopping list at the grocery or other retail store without distraction, easily checking things off hands-free and making sure they don’t forget any items.

In the test integration, a user can ask Alexa to add items to an Alexa Shopping List before or during a trip to the store. The Alexa Shopping List feature would appear as one of the applications on Mojo Lens, and the user can access their list in their frame of view, while walking down store aisles. Using just their eyes, the shopper can naturally read and scroll through the list, effortlessly checking off items as they add them to their shopping cart. If another household member adds items to Alexa Shopping List, the list immediately updates on Mojo Lens, ensuring that no items are missed before checking out.

Mojo Vision received implementation and development support from Amazon to make this test demonstration of Alexa Shopping List for Mojo Lens possible.

“Alexa Shopping List is a powerful example of how Mojo Lens can be a platform for a range of useful eyes-up, hands-free consumer applications and experiences,” said Mike Wiemer, VP of Engineering, CTO and co-founder of Mojo Vision. “With Alexa, Amazon is fundamentally improving the way people interact with technology by using voice. Mojo Vision sees a similar opportunity, but with our eyes. Vision plays an integral role in how we perceive and interact with the world, and Mojo Lens will help people quickly access information in a way that doesn't distract from the world around them.”

“At Amazon, we believe experiences can be made better with technology that is always there when you need it, yet you never have to think about it,” said Ramya Reguramalingam, GM, Alexa Shopping List. “We’re excited that Mojo Vision’s Invisible Computing for Mojo Lens, paired with the demonstration of Alexa Shopping List as a use case, is showing the art of what’s possible for hands-free, discreet smart shopping experiences.”

About Mojo Lens

Mojo Vision is developing the world's first true smart contact lens, Mojo Lens. The company has demonstrated working prototypes of Mojo Lens and recently demonstrated its latest prototype on eye that includes numerous industry-first features, including the world’s smallest and densest dynamic display, low-latency communication, and an eye-controlled user interface.

Mojo Lens, backed by years of scientific research and numerous technology patents, overlays images, symbols and text on users’ natural field of vision without obstructing their view, restricting mobility or hindering social interactions. Mojo calls this experience ‘Invisible Computing’. This eyes-up, hands-free experience allows users to access timely information quickly and discreetly without forcing them to look down at a screen or lose focus on the people and the world around them.

Mojo Vision is an Alexa Fund portfolio company.

About Mojo Vision

Mojo Vision is the Invisible Computing Company, dedicated to developing products and platforms that re-imagine the intersection of ideas, information and people. Instead of being tethered to devices that are increasingly a distraction in many aspects of our lives, Mojo envisions delivering information and knowledge that is immediate, but without the disruption of traditional devices. Mojo is inventing the future of computing – Invisible Computing – which imagines a world where information is there when you need it, technology fades away, and you can freely connect with others in a more meaningful and confident way. Founded by technology experts with decades of experience developing pioneering products and platforms and backed by some of the world’s leading technology investors, Mojo believes the future is invisible. Mojo Vision is based in Saratoga, CA.