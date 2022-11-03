Ambient Photonics Breaks Ground on First-of-its-Kind, High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Energy Harvesting Technology in California

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambient Photonics today celebrated the groundbreaking of its state-of-the-art, 43,000-square foot low-light solar cell manufacturing facility in Scotts Valley, California – one of the largest low-light indoor energy harvesting technology factories in the world. The company’s recent $48.5 million Series A funding and accelerated factory construction timeline position Ambient to serve the high demand for its novel technology. Ambient’s high power density solar cells enable connected device manufacturers to reduce the carbon footprint of their products by up to 80 percent by eliminating disposable batteries.

Ambient also recently opened its new headquarters in Scotts Valley and projects to employ over 100 full-time positions between the locations by this time next year.

“The legacy of battery waste in consumer electronics has become the barrier to achieving the dream of a connected, IoT world. Ambient’s technology addresses the growing environmental impact of disposable batteries head on,” said Ambient CEO Bates Marshall. “The Scotts Valley factory groundbreaking is a major milestone as we prove that both the U.S. and California can be leaders in the manufacturing of decarbonization technologies for the world.”

Ambient’s Fab 1 manufacturing facility in Scotts Valley will house the first-ever high-volume, fully-automated production line for low-light indoor solar cells utilizing state-of-the-art equipment from Manz AG, who also serves tech, automotive and e-mobility heavyweights across the globe. Ambient’s fully-automated production system leverages industrial printing processes to deposit its novel molecules on thin, durable glass substrates. Custom cells are swiftly deployable for integration into electronic devices at a price point for mass scale.

“Manz services the world’s largest manufacturing leaders, and Ambient’s investment in our highly-specialized production solutions proves their commitment to high-volume, high-quality production,” said Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG. “We are delighted to join Ambient in its journey of Smart Home and Internet of Things market innovation.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ambient Photonics to Scotts Valley. Ambient brings quality jobs to Santa Cruz County with an appealing work-life balance – avoiding the stressful traffic jams and unnecessary air pollution that comes with a Silicon Valley commute,” said Scotts Valley Mayor Donna Lind. “Living sustainably is fundamental to the health and well-being of our community. Ambient’s work to reduce waste and carbon emissions in our everyday devices is something of which we can all be proud.”

Ambient expects to begin deliveries from the new factory to high-volume consumer electronics and IoT customers in the first half of next year. Connected device manufacturers partner with Ambient to not only improve product sustainability but also address Scope 3 emissions from their supply chains. With planned rooftop and parking canopy solar PV systems, Ambient’s manufacturing facility will also be powered by clean, renewable energy.

Ambient’s solar PV cells offer breakthrough energy density, able to harness photons from across the indoor ambient light spectrum and power a range of electronic devices. To learn more about endless power and energy harvesting for connected devices, download the Ambient Technology Brief here: ambientphotonics.com/technology.

About Ambient Photonics

California-based Ambient Photonics was founded in 2019 to bring low-light energy harvesting technology to mass scale. Ambient’s technology originally developed at the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, and funded at inception by Cthulhu Ventures LLC, is backed by leading investors like Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF), Tony Fadell’s Future Shape and I Squared Capital. The company’s low-light solar PV cells deliver ground-breaking power density from a broader spectrum of ambient light, inspiring a new era in connected device form and function. Ambient works with leading global smart home and IoT device manufacturers on embedded solar cells to deliver superior design possibilities, performance, sustainability and consumer convenience. Explore endless power at: ambientphotonics.com.