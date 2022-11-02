ASM Global’s New College Collective Continues to Expand Its Stable of Higher Institutions With Addition of University of Colorado

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences with over 350 of the premier arenas, stadiums, and convention and exhibition centers spanning five continents, is continuing its rapid growth of partnerships with higher education institutions throughout the U.S. with the announcement today of the selection of its ASM Global College Collective to provide consulting, event booking and venue services for the operations and programming of the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field and the Event Center.

University of Colorado joins a high-profile list of ASM Global new college partnerships since 2021 including Texas A&M University (Kyle Field and Reed Arena), Rutgers University (Jersey Mike’s Arena; SHI Stadium), Wake Forest University (Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum; Truist Field; David F. Couch) and Wright State University (Nutter Center).

The five new professional services partnerships are the latest additions to an already broad portfolio of higher education tenants, clients and venue associations that now includes 18 universities representing 25 total venues in the ASM Global College Collective in the United States and Canada.

ASM Global’s President and CEO Ron Bension said, “These collaborations are truly an honor for us. Our expansion has been explosive in this category over the past six months. We have a long history of sterling partnerships with many of the top universities across the U.S. With our unparalleled worldwide experience in this category and the amazing locations and amazing venues we’ve recently begun working with, it’s definitely a transformational moment to dramatically expand all of these iconic venues’ entertainment offerings beyond athletics.”

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

