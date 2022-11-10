Cierto Tequila Awarded Sixteen Medals at the 2022 Denver International Spirits Competition

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded an incredible sixteen (16) medals at the 2022 Denver International Spirits Competition (DISC). The DISC awarded Cierto eleven (11) Gold medals, four (4) Silver medals and one (1) Bronze medal – surpassing all other tequila brands. “We are honored that the Denver International Spirits Competition’s prestigious panel, comprised of some of the most discerning beverage professionals in the world, appreciates the craftsmanship of our distillers and the unparalleled quality of Cierto,” remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto Tequila’s Chief Growth Officer. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred forty-eight (548) international medals and awards.

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means “True,” the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning tequila. Cierto is a patiently crafted expression of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth- and fifth-generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as “The World’s Finest Tequila” and some of the best tequilas ever made. In just three years, Cierto has won 548 international medals and awards, making it “The Most Awarded Tequila in History.”

Learn more at cierto.com.

About Denver International Spirits Competition

The founders of Wine Country Network, a leading producer of professional beverage competitions in wine, spirits and beer, formed the Denver International Spirits Competition in 2011. The competition is conducted double-blind by a seasoned panel of beverage professionals. Their judging panel consists of sommeliers, retail buyers, journalists, mixologists and beverage directors. All judges undergo a daily calibration class designed to maintain consistent evaluation and scoring of all spirits.