University of Phoenix Vice President of Data Strategy and Solutions Veena Nayak speaks at Women Data Leaders’ Global Summit

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix announces that Veena Nayak, vice president, Data Strategy and Solutions, is a featured speaker on data democratization at the Women Data Leaders’ Global Summit, held virtually November 2-3, 2022.

Chief Data Officer Magazine and the Women Data Professionals forum of EDM Council launched this event to bring the global community together to learn from experts across the data and analytics profession in a multitude of industries. The second annual summit explores Data-Driven Business Transformation and feature critical topics relevant to today’s leaders.

Nayak is speaking on an expert panel, “Democratizing Data for Business Analysts,” in a discussion covering new ideas, technology trends and best practices in data and analytics management. The panel discussion will be held November 2, 2022 at 12:45 pm EST.

“Data democratization is the foundation to building great data products that enhance our student experiences and outcomes. At University of Phoenix, we have empowered our teams to be data citizens by collectively enforcing our governance and engineering practices to move rapidly in our data literacy efforts,” says Nayak. “I look forward to hearing from other leaders on how they bring in the latest trends in data to improve business goals.”

Nayak’s career spans 25 years of leading high performing teams in developing, executing and supporting complex enterprise software. In her role as vice president of Data Strategy and Solutions at University of Phoenix, she leads the enterprise data strategy and data products family, developing innovative solutions in data management, governance and analytics using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

