The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q3 FY23 Results November 16, 2022

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter Fiscal 2023 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter Fiscal 2023 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, November 22, 2022, or at TJX.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of July 30, 2022, the end of the Company’s second quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,736 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,290 T.J. Maxx, 1,157 Marshalls, 862 HomeGoods, 62 Sierra, and 40 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 295 Winners, 150 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 626 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 71 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

