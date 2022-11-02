Katrina Brewing Co. Announces First Craft Non-Alcoholic Mexican Beer Set to Launch in the U.S.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Katrina Brewing Co. announces the launch of the first craft non-alcoholic Mexican beer in the U.S. The artisanal non-alcoholic beer company will debut with two flavors: Mexican Lager – a crisp, well-balanced lager made with premium malt that pairs perfectly with your favorite Mexican foods – and Lime & Sea Salt, inspired by authentic Mexican cheladas to offer a refreshing taste of summer year-round. Pre-sales will begin online at www.katrinabrewing.com in November.

Designed with a bold female sugar skull on the can, Katrina Brewing is named after La Catrina, the immortal calavera icon of Día de los Muertos. Their branding pays tribute to Mexico’s colorful cultural celebration of loved ones that have passed – encouraging you to celebrate life’s occasions with the people you love and a refreshing non-alcoholic brew in hand. On the heels of the Day of the Dead holiday, Katrina will launch online pre-sales this November in preparation for Dry January 2023

“While the Day of the Dead originated in Mexico, it’s now celebrated all over Latin America and even the United States. During the celebration, families gather to honor and remember lost loved ones in the most festive way possible. There’s food and drinks, and everyone is in party mode! Katrina, for us, is a way of symbolizing tradition, family, friends, celebration and culture,” says co-founder Diana Cruz.

Katrina Brewing is Latino-owned. Founders and husband-and-wife team Gofredy Salazar and Diana Cruz bring more than 15 years of experience in the food & beverage industry. “We wanted to create a product that pays tribute to Mexico’s traditions and that we’d enjoy drinking ourselves,” Salazar says. “It’s a better-for-you beverage we can be proud to share with friends and family at get-togethers.”

About Katrina Brewing Co.

Katrina Brewing Co. is an artisanal non-alcoholic beer company producing premium malt brews authentically crafted in Mexico for the U.S. market. Named after La Catrina, the immortal calavera icon of the Day of the Dead, Katrina Brewing pays tribute to Mexico’s colorful cultural celebration of loved ones that have passed – encouraging you to celebrate life’s occasions with the people you love and a refreshing non-alcoholic brew in hand. Visit www.katrinabrewing.com for more information.