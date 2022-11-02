Keller Williams Named to Forbes Ranking of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies for 2022 by Forbes. For the second consecutive year, KW ranked among 400 top companies leading the way to support women inside and outside their organizations.

“We are honored to be recognized for our ongoing efforts to empower women to thrive as leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Gary Keller, co-founder and executive chairman, KW. “While our important work is nowhere near complete, we’re proud to be ranked among so many other world-class companies as part of a shared commitment.”

To compile the annual ranking, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 85,000 women in 36 countries.

Respondents were asked to rate their employers' performance on gender-related criteria and their willingness to recommend their employer to others.

Statista also asked respondents to rate companies based on their corporate responsibility, marketing campaigns and public perception, as related to gender equality. The final list ranks the 400 companies that received the most recommendations and boast the most gender-diverse boards and executive ranks.

To view the complete list, visit www.forbes.com/female-friendly-companies.

In 2022, Forbes also ranked KW as one of the World’s Best Employers, Best Employers for Women, Best Employers for New Grads, Best Employers for Diversity and America’s Best Large Employers.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.