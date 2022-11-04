Walgreens Teams Up with Its Health Corners and Clinic Partners to Expand Access to Complimentary Diabetes Services during Diabetes Awareness Month

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During Diabetes Awareness Month, Walgreens is teaming up with the company’s Health Corners, Village Medical at Walgreens, and third-party clinics to offer complimentary diabetes services, including education focused on management and prevention and free A1C and blood glucose testing, from Nov. 9-16.

Walgreens is committed to helping the diabetes community start and maintain an optimal regimen and routine to live a healthy life as a trusted member of their healthcare team, offering enhanced services focused on expanding access to affordable, local care. The company invests in special training to equip pharmacists with expert knowledge about medications, continuous glucose monitors, nutrition, how to keep A1C and blood glucose levels on target, and more. More than 20,000 pharmacists have completed this training to date.

“ Walgreens understands how outcomes-focused, community-driven healthcare can make all the difference for people living with chronic conditions like diabetes,” said Brad Ulrich, Walgreens Pharmacy Operations and Services group vice president. “ No matter where you are in your journey with diabetes, Walgreens is here to provide services that support better disease management and healthy living.”

The number of people with pre-diabetes and diabetes is rising at an alarming rate. There are currently 96 million American adults who have prediabetes – that's 1 in 3 adults. And more than 37 million Americans – about 1 in 10 – are living with diabetes.1

“ Diabetes Awareness Month is a chance to learn more about all types of diabetes and remind people that in addition to the help you get from loved ones and friends, you can lean on Walgreens for support,” said Jamal Downer, pharmacist and pharmacy manager for a Walgreens location based in New York City.

Walgreens offers comprehensive expertise, services and products to support people living with diabetes:

For more information on diabetes management and support services at Walgreens, please visit www.Walgreens.com/Diabetes and www.Walgreens.com/DiabetesESP for Spanish in-language support.

