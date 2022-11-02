Great Clips® Honors Military Service Members with Free Haircuts and Opportunity to Pay it Forward on Veterans Day

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips® salons across the United States will show their continued support and appreciation for veteran and active military service members by offering free haircuts for service members and an opportunity for everyone to pay it forward on Veterans Day.

On Friday, November 11, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran they know as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from November 12 through December 9, 2022.

“On behalf of Great Clips, Inc., our franchisees and their stylists, we’re honored to extend this offer to military service members as our way of saying thank you for all they do to protect and serve our country,” said Steve Hockett, CEO of Great Clips, Inc. “We also invite all customers to visit their local Great Clips salon for a haircut on Veterans Day so they can provide a free haircut card to veterans and active service members in their lives as a way to pay it forward.”

Since this start of this promotion, now in its tenth year, Great Clips salons have provided nearly 2 million free haircuts to active and veteran military service members, adding up to more than $27 million in complimentary haircuts.

For more information about Great Clips’ Veterans Day campaign, visit greatclips.com/vets.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 25,000 stylists. Great Clips® franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips® salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.