Bidgely Partners with NISC to Enhance Customer Experience for Utility Cooperative Members

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) has integrated Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ solution into its service platform to enhance customer experience for utility cooperative members. Bidgely’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered energy insights are embedded within NISC’s software platform to provide utility members with a 360-degree view of their energy consumers, improving various customer touch points, such as customer service, call center experiences and targeted marketing programs. In addition to driving higher satisfaction for end consumers, this integration further advances NISC’s innovation efforts to foster success among utility cooperative members.

“Bidgely’s energy insights are a perfect complement to our SmartHub and Meter Data Management Strategies, and we are excited to introduce a new set of offerings to our utility cooperative members,” said David Bonnett, Vice President of Product Management for NISC. “As we continually increase our member base and service offerings, we are confident Bidgely’s scalable and highly secure solutions will continue to grow with us.”

Applying AI and machine learning techniques to smart meter data, Bidgely’s UtilityAI solution itemizes a household’s energy usage down to the appliance level. Equipped with behind-the-meter energy intelligence, utility cooperatives are able to not only make smarter, more informed business decisions for grid management and planning but also encourage greater energy efficiency among consumers, resulting in higher engagement and loyalty. NISC’s utility cooperative members can apply Bidgely energy insights to a myriad of organizational operations, including:

Increased customer satisfaction by providing relevant energy insights that educate and empower consumers to better manage their energy costs.

by providing relevant energy insights that educate and empower consumers to better manage their energy costs. Improved call center experiences by equipping utility representatives with at-a-glance customer information to resolve issues quickly and at a lower cost-to-serve.

by equipping utility representatives with at-a-glance customer information to resolve issues quickly and at a lower cost-to-serve. Reduced call center inquiries by providing budget alerts, forecasting tools and monthly summaries that minimize bill-related questions or surprises.

by providing budget alerts, forecasting tools and monthly summaries that minimize bill-related questions or surprises. More time- and cost-efficient program targeting by accurately identifying consumers for program enrollment (i.e. time-of-use rates; load shifting) and personalizing marketing communications based on consumption patterns.

by accurately identifying consumers for program enrollment (i.e. time-of-use rates; load shifting) and personalizing marketing communications based on consumption patterns. Greater grid resilience through a better understanding how energy flows along the grid, including electric vehicle (EV) detection, high demand times of use and distributed energy resource generation.

“We are proud to partner with NISC in bringing the next wave of advanced digital technology to utilities in rural communities across the U.S. for the first time, which traditionally has only been available to large utility corporations,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “One of the greatest aspects of AI is that it can be implemented universally, which is what we believe is essential in achieving greater energy equity around the world.”

About NISC

NISC is an information technology organization that develops, implements and supports software and hardware solutions for our Members. We deliver advanced solutions, services and support to 935 independent broadband companies, electric cooperatives and other public power entities. NISC is an industry leader providing information technology solutions including financials, service, operations and marketing as well as many other supporting platforms and business services. With facilities in Mandan, N.D.; Lake Saint Louis, Mo.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Blacksburg, VA. NISC and its subsidiary employ more than 1,300 professionals between the four locations and remotely throughout the United States. Additional information about NISC can be found at www.nisc.coop.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.