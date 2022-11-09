Medalist Partners Forms Strategic Partnership with Semper Capital Management to Capitalize on Significant Opportunities in Structured Credit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medalist Partners (“Medalist”) and Semper Capital (“Semper”) announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership to co-invest across structured credit opportunities while leveraging the complementary investment expertise across both platforms. Under the partnership, Medalist will provide investment support and institutional resources to bolster the existing capabilities of Semper, while the firms plan to launch new products together in the future as demand for alternatives from retail investors increases globally. Medalist will also make a minority investment in the Semper platform. Medalist and its affiliates currently manage approximately $2.2 billion in assets across strategies in asset-based private credit, structured credit and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Semper Capital is a minority and veteran owned enterprise specializing in structured credit currently managing approximately $1.0 billion in assets, primarily in mutual funds and separately managed accounts (SMAs).

“ Our partnership with Semper is highly complementary and further broadens the breadth and scale of our alternative credit platform.”, said Michael Ardisson, President & COO at Medalist Partners. “ Having known the Semper team for nearly a decade, we are excited to help build upon their success while expanding client access to investment solutions in mutual funds and other liquid alternatives across the structured credit market.” As an extension of Medalist’s private fund offerings and Semper’s 40 Act mutual funds, the firms expect to launch new products together to further capitalize on market opportunities.

“ We are thrilled to add Medalist as a partner to our business.”, said Greg Parsons, CEO of Semper Capital. “ Medalist brings significant investment expertise, client partnerships, and institutional infrastructure to bolster our existing capabilities in structured credit and gain access to new areas including private credit.” Thomas Mandel, CFA, Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Semper, added, “ The collaborative nature of this strategic partnership means our investment teams will communicate regularly on market trends and opportunities, collectively broadening our perspectives across the capital markets.”

“ We are very excited about the current opportunities in the structured credit market and are delighted to work with Greg Parsons, Tom Mandel and the rest of the Semper team to provide investors with access to high-quality liquid alternatives.”, said Greg Richter, CEO of Medalist Partners.

About Medalist Partners:

Medalist Partners is an alternative investment management firm specializing in asset-based private credit, structured credit and CLOs. Medalist’s clients include a broad range of institutional and high net worth investors. Headquartered in New York, Medalist is led by partners Greg Richter, Michael Ardisson and John Slonieski. Having previously led Credit Suisse’s global specialty finance and securitization business, the team has extensive experience in asset finance, structured products, investment banking, securitization, and credit underwriting. For more information, visit www.medalistpartners.com.

About Semper Capital Management:

Semper Capital is an independent investment management firm specializing in mortgage- and asset-backed securities, asset-based lending, and other structured credit investments. Semper Capital offers institutional and high net worth investors access to multiple securitized debt-centric investment platforms, ranging from private absolute return and index-based strategies to registered mutual funds and custom managed accounts. Semper Capital has been an SEC registered investment advisor since 1992. For more information, visit www.sempercap.com.