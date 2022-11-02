ClearSource High-Purity Alcohol Receives 2022 Technology Award

MEDINA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Merit Awards recently named ClearSource as one of its Technology Award recipients. The ClearSource brand, launched in 2022 by Western New York Energy, received the top Excellence Award in Energy for the advanced technology and distillation method the brand developed to manufacture ultra-high-purity alcohol products. The award signifies “how innovative technology impacts business-to-business products, supply chain solutions and consumers.” ClearSource CEO, Tim Winters, paired a state-of-the-art distillation system with sustainable manufacturing practices for a higher purity product and lower carbon footprint. Winters said, “Our team is dedicated to making the best possible product and eliminating negative impacts that traditional distillation methods have on the environment.”

ClearSource is distinguished by its commitment to the agricultural community and environment through zero-waste manufacturing “from crop to cocktail” that uses every bit of corn ground to produce alcohol products, food grade CO 2, distillers’ grains and feed-grade corn oil. “The goal of every New York distiller is to make sustainable, world class spirits, utilizing local grains and positively impacting agriculture and the communities around us,” said Brian Facquet, founder, Do Good Spirits. “ClearSource products embody this sentiment and will positively impact New York’s agricultural community while ushering in a new era of sustainable, local products.”

ClearSource specializes in pharmaceutical, industrial and beverage grades using a proprietary distillation system that produces ethanol with unprecedented levels of purity and consistency, including Grain Neutral Spirits (GNS) and up to 200 proof products that are Kosher, organic and gluten free. “I expected good but what I got was great,” said Jason Barrett, founder, Black Button Distilling. ClearSource is now one of the nation’s leading producers, manufacturing 15 million gallons of alcohol annually.

ClearSource is determined to maintain a small business mentality. Customers work directly with sales and relationship managers dedicated to accommodating each customer’s specific needs.

Beverage Sales, Samples, Inquiries: sales@clearsourceus.com

Industrial & Pharmaceutical Sales: Derrick Rawson derrickr@eco-energy.com

About ClearSource

ClearSource is a locally owned and operated division of Western New York Energy LLC (WNYE), an established leader in renewable fuel production since 2007. With the addition of ClearSource, New York’s first and largest ethanol producer continues to pioneer production of sustainable, domestic products. For more information, visit clearsourceus.com or follow on social media @clearsourceus.