Nick Stenson Beauty to Launch New Line at Ulta Beauty in November

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nick Stenson Beauty, today announced that it will launch exclusively at Ulta Beauty on November 27, 2022. The collection of moisture-rich and volumizing hair care products formulated to heal, hydrate and strengthen all hair types with quality ingredients will be available nationwide on ulta.com, then expand into the prestige hair assortment of select Ulta Beauty stores starting January 8, 2023.

The line was created by award-winning global hair stylist and beauty industry leader Nick Stenson, who’s passion for beauty is rooted throughout his extensive career. As the Senior Vice President, Store and Services Operations for Ulta Beauty, and longstanding partner with L'Oréal USA as an educator, brand ambassador, celebrity stylist and influencer, Stenson brings a consciously curated, luxurious hair care offering to the masses.

“ With so much experience working in hair and beauty, I know what products perform well for every hair type,” Stenson says. “ And I knew what we could do differently. So, every product in the Nick Stenson Beauty hair care collection is a hero product, to deliver the luxe experience and premium results everyone deserves.” And every product features soothing, strengthening Aloe Vera Gel.

The Nick Stenson Beauty hair care collection was developed with innovative formulas that are made with the highest quality ingredients that are naturally inspired and organically enhanced through carefully selected protein and extract blends.

“ Nick Stenson Beauty is where nature meets luxury, and I am thrilled to unveil my hair care collection to and through my Ulta Beauty family,” Stenson adds. “ As someone who has devoted my life and career to helping others see their beauty, it was important to me to create a sustainable hair care line using the most innovative and ethically sourced ingredients that empower everyone to be confident in their own hair and help reach its full potential.”

“ I’m so proud and delighted to welcome Nick Stenson Beauty to our assortment,” says Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer at Ulta Beauty. “ Nick has been a pillar of inspiration, innovation and empowerment for our company and industry, so it’s exciting to see him branch out and invite guests to experience what we at Ulta Beauty have been fortunate to know all these years. With clean, conscious formulas and luxurious results, we have no doubt our beauty enthusiasts will adore his products as much as we do.”

Influenced by Stenson’s global travel experience and beauty industry expertise, each of the self-manufactured products start with the cleanest high-quality water and are cruelty-free, Leaping Bunny certified and never tested on animals and meets four out of five Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty pillars. Additionally, they are free of parabens, sodium chloride, gluten and soy.

WHAT NICK STENSON BEAUTY IS MADE OF: ALOE VERA, CREATINE + MORE

All products in the Nick Stenson Beauty hair care collection contain Aloe Vera Gel as the key ingredient. Naturally soothing and healing, Aloe Vera contains vitamins A, C, E, and B-12 and high levels of plant-based collagen to strengthen the hair and prevent breakage while it hydrates, protects, and enhances the quality and feel of the hair.

Another essential, star ingredient in the complete Nick Stenson Beauty hair care collection is Creatine , which provides a first line of defense for restoring luster, manageability and volume to damaged hair.

, which provides a first line of defense for restoring luster, manageability and volume to damaged hair. Superfood ingredients Kale, Carrot and Lemon Protein Extract are cocktailed in to add antioxidants and nutrients, and a blend of vitamin-filled Jojoba Oil provides strength, structure, and instant hydration for hair.

The Nick Stenson Beauty hair care collection includes: Volume Shampoo and Volume Conditioner in 12-ounce ($34) and travel ($10) sizes; Moisture Shampoo and Moisture Conditioner in 12-ounce ($34) and travel ($10) sizes; and Hydrating Oil ($44); Root Lifter Spray ($36), Leave-in Conditioner ($36); Smoothing Crème ($36); Volume Crème ($36); Dry Shampoo ($34), Light Hold Hair Spray ($34) and Texture Spray ($34).

Purchase the collection starting November 27 at ulta.com and look for products in special displays in select stores January 8. Learn more about Nick Stenson and Nick Stenson Beauty products at nickstensonbeauty.com. For more tips, how-to demos and ingredient information follow Nick Stenson (@nickstenson) and Nick Stenson Beauty (@nickstensonbeauty), and be fully immersed in the Consciously Curated, Naturally Luxe Nick Stenson Beauty experience.

ABOUT NICK STENSON BEAUTY: Nick Stenson Beauty (@nickstensonbeauty) is where nature meets luxury. The premium beauty brand is consciously curated and led by award-winning global hair stylist and beauty business leader Nick Stenson. In 2019, he introduced a premium set of professional-grade Curious Brushes by Nick Stenson as a limited-edition collection. In 2022, Stenson launched a passion-project collection of 12 hair care products formulated with the finest, most ethically sourced, innovative ingredients, including soothing, strengthening aloe vera gel. Nick Stenson Beauty products are designed to empower everyone to be confident in their own hair. An experienced beauty executive as well as hands-on beauty creator, Stenson also serves as the Sr. VP, Store and Services Operations for Ulta Beauty, where he leads a diverse corporate team across seven business units, oversees trend innovation for hair, skin, brow and makeup services, and sets the strategic course for services and education. Stenson first joined Ulta Beauty in 2016 as the company’s first Chief Artistic Director, then soon assembled and continues to lead the Ulta Beauty Pro Team, the salon industry’s first ongoing collaboration of individual, brand-affiliated beauty artists. A second-generation hair stylist, Stenson has built his career and life around a mantra of “I see your beauty.” For more information on Nick Stenson Beauty, visit nickstensonbeauty.com, and follow @nickstensonbeauty across social media.