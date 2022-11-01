DocGo Launches Its First App Integrated with Epic to Offer On-Demand Access to Mobile Health Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today the launch of its first application listed in the App Blossom Gallery in the App Market, allowing Epic users to request and track on-demand mobile medical services provided by DocGo directly within Epic’s EHR interface. DocGo’s App provides voiceless dispatch, arrival times, and real-time management for a range of mobile healthcare and medical transport options. On-demand services range from patient home visits to assess and treat episodic and chronic conditions to medical transport, spanning basic and advanced life support ambulances, wheelchair vans, and sedans.

Available to Epic users at institutions contracted with DocGo and Ambulnz by DocGo, this app replaces DocGo’s existing Epic integration and allows clinical staff to order medical transport and mobile health visits from within the Epic system. The app’s integration with patient electronic medical records eliminates duplicative data entry, improves accuracy and enables more robust reporting on a range of mobile health and medical transportation metrics and KPIs.

“DocGo is at the forefront of advancing integrated technology services within the healthcare industry,” said Hawk Newton, Chief Technology Officer at DocGo. “This groundbreaking app will provide the next generation of technological tools and a connected workforce, ultimately equipping patients with better access to care.”

The app is available to registered users of the Ambulnz by DocGo Web Requestor. Hospital systems and partners with an active Ambulnz or DocGo service contract should contact their account manager for more information and access.

“As a technology-first mobile healthcare leader, we’re proud to launch this on-demand service that improves the patient and provider experience,” said DocGo President Anthony Capone. “By providing access to new and innovative medical services like this one, we are furthering our mission to improve access to high-quality care for all.”

Epic, App Market, and App Blossom are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

