Media Advisory: Austin Bank, Texas N.A. and FHLB Dallas to Award $16K to Cleveland Nonprofit

CLEVELAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Austin Bank, Texas N.A. (Austin Bank) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to the nonprofit Trained, Unwavering, Focused and Fit Kids (TUFF Kids). TUFF Kids provides an active and healthy environment for children that inspires academic excellence and personal development. The funds will be awarded during a ceremonial check presentation on Thursday, November 3 at the TUFF Kids office. The media is encouraged to attend.

TUFF Kids recently began focusing on the parents of the children they serve to better equip them with tools for homeownership, money management, credit building and more. The organization plans to use the grant proceeds to develop an internship program and hire a team to assist in processing United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) mortgages for low-income families.

FHLB Dallas provides a 3:1 match of up to $12,000 of member contributions to promote and strengthen relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas members.