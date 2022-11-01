Focused on Health Equity, Movement is Life Announces Expansion of Services Ahead of November Caucus

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movement is Life, Inc., a philanthropic, multi-disciplinary coalition that seeks to eliminate racial, ethnic and gender disparities in joint health by helping address barriers to equitable care and promoting physical mobility, today announced a new partnership strategy that will enable the organization to develop powerful alignments with a wide range of stakeholders to reduce health disparities.

As part of this effort, Movement is Life’s upcoming National Caucus on November 10-11, 2022, in Washington, DC will bring together patients, community leaders, healthcare providers and other key stakeholders to develop measurable action plans that move the needle on critical factors and identified social and structural barriers for people living with joint pain.

Initially founded in 2010 by global medical technology leader Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), Movement is Life achieved 501(c)(3) designation in early 2022, announcing its plans to operate as an independent coalition.

"For over a decade, Zimmer Biomet has provided Movement is Life tremendous support in our mission to improve physical mobility and quality of life among women, who for too long, have faced health disparities," said Mary O'Connor, MD, Chair of the Movement is Life Board of Directors, and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Vori Health. "This ongoing commitment will now enable us to expand our programs through collaboration with other like-minded groups and promote equitable care in more communities and populations across the country. We are excited to continue to work closely with Zimmer Biomet as well as broaden our work with new partners as we continue to advance our goals."

To support Movement is Life’s continued growth and expansion, the Zimmer Biomet Foundation has made a multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment that will enable the organization to accelerate implementation of its national and community-based programs focused on early intervention, education, behavior change and advocacy:

The Value Project explores how value is operationalized in payment models and shares the lens through which patients view value with providers, offering strategies to medical schools, residency programs and other healthcare professionals to enhance communication.

explores how value is operationalized in payment models and shares the lens through which patients view value with providers, offering strategies to medical schools, residency programs and other healthcare professionals to enhance communication. The Shared Decision Tool is an educational tool that empowers patients with knee pain to take an active role in their healthcare journey by engaging and embracing behavioral decisions that set the best course of action for a healthier lifestyle.

is an educational tool that empowers patients with knee pain to take an active role in their healthcare journey by engaging and embracing behavioral decisions that set the best course of action for a healthier lifestyle. Operation Change is a structured 18-week program for Black and African American, Hispanic/Latina and women in rural communities who are 45-80 years old with at least two chronic conditions that encourages movement toward better health. Currently operating three sites across the country, the program will expand to 10 new sites in 2023.

"Movement is Life continues to be a catalyst for change in the elimination of health disparities across our communities," Keri P. Mattox, Chief Communications and Administration Officer, Zimmer Biomet, and President, Zimmer Biomet Foundation, Inc. "Both Zimmer Biomet and the Zimmer Biomet Foundation are pleased to continue supporting Movement is Life as they expand their services to new organizations, helping millions of Americans who experience limited mobility to increase movement and achieve better health."

