Epik Launches the Epikverse in TCG World

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epik, creator of Epikverse and the leading global licensing agency placing major brands into video games and Web3 ecosystems, and TCG.World, the largest open-world blockchain game, today announced a landmark deal and their cooperation to launch the Epikverse in TCG.World.

This partnership signifies a remarkable milestone for TCG.World and the Epikverse, as not only will the upcoming virtual experiences be a spectacle to behold, the development in TCG.World will be a marquee Epikverse experience, strategically situated in TCG’s Asia region and comprised of 16 commercial properties, each having a dimension of 256m x 256m, totaling $28.8 million worth of digital real estate value.

The Epikverse is a revolutionary virtual world experience that seamlessly connects unique Epik “micro-verses” within different video games and metaverses while utilizing Epik’s proprietary interoperable blockchain technology. This bi-directional virtual world will provide an interconnected network that acts as a gateway between gaming worlds and platforms, enabling unified and shared experiences wherever the Epikverse exists.

Through the Epikverse, Epik aims to bring together more than 1 billion consumers worldwide to be able to share unique experiences with friends, collect and trade digital assets and enjoy additional activities across any game or platform connected to this next step in this ever-evolving virtual space.

“Epik has been the interconnectivity and fabric behind the scenes for major brand collaborations. Partnering with Epik and joining the Epikverse was a natural fit given their track record working with top global brands and their position as an industry leader in the Web3 technology space,” said David Evans, CEO of TCG.World. “We’re always looking for new solutions to enrich our World’s experience and at the same time enable our property owners with greater opportunities to realize more value from their Web3 digital assets. TCG.World and Epikverse will complement each other's values and mission very well.”

TCG stands for Trading Card Game and TCG.World is an online open world metaverse where players can earn TCGCoin 2.0, gather web3 digital asset collectibles, own virtual real estate, create, explore the game world, control their own online businesses, or just have fun. TCG.World introduces a new approach to digital assets, making it more than just a piece of art — now players can take their digital assets into the virtual game world and play. Everything a player owns in the metaverse is a digital asset. For example real-estate, vehicles, pets, trophies, and even player avatars. Part of the entertainment, TCG.World will also host live collectible card game tournaments at the TCG.World Stadium.

Initially built from the ground up with blockchain technology in mind. Everything a player owns exists in blockchain terms. As a very important part of this system, land plots of different sizes can also be bought and sold. Regional plots are customizable, and players can create their own art galleries, buildings, theme parks, or something creative or inventive. Farming plots also introduce a unique opportunity for the project investors to earn TCGCoin 2.0.

There are two types of land plots that can be purchased by users in TCG World — regional and farming plots. The regional plots are distributed between four main regions: North, East, Asia, and Forest. Farming plots also offer an opportunity to earn TCGCoin 2.0, and once purchased, the region can be selected. By buying a new regional plot, a player secures their place in the metaverse. Every plot of land is titled and kept in the player’s own digital wallet.

“We’re thrilled for this partnership with TCG.World,” said Victor David, CEO at Epik. “TCG.World has quickly become the foremost metaverse specializing in commercial real estate and is an ideal partner to activate the Epikverse. This partnership presents a massive opportunity to bring never-experienced-before consumer experiences in the metaverse while opening more doors for enterprises seeking exciting new ways to engage with their fanbase,” said Victor David, CEO at Epik.

About Epik

With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide. Epik offers the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world’s most popular entertainment brands and was the first and only NFT company to do activations with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader in producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectibles, NFTs, and exclusive Web3 metaverse experiences; powered by its proprietary interoperable cross-chain technology and Epik Prime token (EPIK). Clients include Warner Music, Garena, Tencent, Triller, and Universal.

The Epikverse is the digital ecosystem and technology behind Epik’s consumer-facing capabilities – a truly innovative and disruptive virtual world experience. The Epikverse consists of unique “micro-verses” that exist within multiple video game metaverses. As such, the Epikverse acts as a gateway between worlds, providing an interconnected web3 network across any game or platform in which another Epikverse exists. Through this network, users can buy, sell, and trade all forms of NFTs and digital merchandise, or even enjoy shared experiences like a live virtual event together with their friends, all while logged in to entirely different games.

About TCG.World

TCG.World has over 50,000 registered players and is currently in Alpha testing due for public launch at the end of 2022 or Q1 2023. With an expert team of Unity Developers and blockchain specialists TCG.World has spent the last 18 months developing an open world Metaverse with added gameplay to provide entertainment and value to its players. TCG.World is revolutionizing the gaming industry; instead of players purchasing in game assets that are tied to a single player account, everything in TCG World is a digital asset with the ownership of all assets stored on the blockchain, meaning players can buy items and use them in the world then list the items for sale on the marketplace when they want to. This allows for everything in the Metaverse to be owned and used by the players. Vehicles you can drive then resell, sprites you can capture and trade and even homes and businesses you can develop and sell within the world to other users creating a global marketplace for content creators. With a focus on education and entertainment the team behind TCG.World aims to provide a global platform for users to engage with lecturers, social engagement and eSports within the Metaverse.

The Technology Overview

TCG World uses multiple problem-solving approaches with various tools adapted or created by our team. In this section, only a small part of the overall system will be described and shown as a general example to give an overview of how TCG World works in technical terms.

It is highly possible that some of these points will change. The project is adapting with time, and there is no guarantee it will stay the same way forever.

Unity

Unity version 2020.3.20f1 LTS (long-term support) is used for game development as the game engine. It features a great developer community, a modern technological stack, a fast game creation approach with low-level programming capabilities for our advanced needs, and multiplatform support.

From the network interaction standpoint, the Unity game engine contains numerous built-in data transferring tools with all the required methods for our team, including commonly used Rest API. All the player-transferred data is safely encrypted, and information is secured based on AES256 encryption.

Optimizing our game for desktop platforms, our team had a wider spectrum of technological solutions compared to WebGL-based products. This includes, but is not limited to, several graphics rendering and blockchain computation advantages that highly improve user experience, like direct access to GPU and seamless blockchain, web and pc client assets synchronization.

Multiplayer System

Multiplayer System controls all in-game player-to-player interactions happening in real-time. This includes, but is not limited to voice chat, text chat, physics interactions, creatures interactions, coordinate sync, emotions, and all other multiplayer events happening in the world. We use our own custom multiplayer system based on tick-based FishNet for a synchronous per-player experience. Due to the complexity of procedural world generation, open-world scales, and some other features, it was adjusted by our development team to satisfy the required tasks while not dramatically sacrificing the maximum number of users in the world. The projected capability of our multiplayer system is up to 5000 users per world chunk (256 square meters).

Server Instancing is used for optimization purposes. Because of server hardware limitations, players are placed into game instances, reducing overall load and increasing networking performance. This system is commonly used in other online games, with many concurrent online users. It can be simply described as an array of game servers working together and distributing players from one to another based on their location and server load.

