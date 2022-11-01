Kovina Therapeutics Receives NIH Grant to Develop Human Papillomavirus E6 Inhibitors to Treat Oropharyngeal Cancers.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kovina Therapeutics Inc. announced receipt of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) one-year Phase I award from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR/NIH) to treat oropharyngeal cancers caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infections. The award provides approximately $275,000 with the opportunity for advancement to Phase 2.

“Kovina’s science continues to receive validation and support from the NIH. The NIDCR award represents Kovina’s third NIH grant received this year. The award will advance Kovina’s HPV related oropharyngeal (head and neck) cancer research and development efforts to address the increasing incidence and morbidity challenges associated with this disease,” said Kristin Sherman, CEO of Kovina Therapeutics.

“Oropharyngeal cancers arising from HPV infections are increasing across many age groups and around the world. There are no directed antiviral treatments for these malignancies, and current treatment protocols lead to devastating side effects. The need for targeted therapeutics is clear and expert NIH reviewers supported our plans to identify a drug that inactivates a critical oncogenic HPV protein. This SBIR grant funds testing of our novel HPV inhibitory compounds for activity in preclinical models of oropharyngeal cancer. A safe and effective antiviral agent would increase survival and reduce the potential incapacitating side effects of current therapeutic regimens,” said Dr. Elliot Androphy, CSO of Kovina Therapeutics.

About Kovina Therapeutics

Kovina Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class antiviral therapies to treat cancers and premalignant infections caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Kovina has assembled a team of scientists and industry leaders with expertise in HPV and small molecule drug design to advance its pipeline of drug candidates. To learn more, visit www.Kovina.com.