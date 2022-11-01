Nexeo Plastics signs expanded agreement with Teknor Apex to distribute its TPEs throughout North America

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, announced today that the company has expanded its agreement with Teknor Apex to distribute its full line of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) -- Sarlink®, Monprene®, and Elexar® -- in Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States starting Jan. 1, 2023. Nexeo Plastics already distributes Teknor’s Medalist® medical products in North America.

“After a decade-long partnership with Teknor Apex delivering Medalist® TPEs to the medical device industry, we are proud to have been selected to distribute their entire line of TPEs in North America,” said Paul Tayler, CEO, Nexeo Plastics. “This agreement will provide our customers with Teknor’s high quality line of TPEs, often well-suited for a number of end markets, including the continually evolving automotive market.”

“Nexeo Plastics draws on many years of experience distributing TPE products, with an in-depth knowledge of markets and applications. Our two companies are well aligned as they also use a customer-centric process to provide value,” said Mike Anderson, Director of Sales and Marketing for the TPE Division in the Americas. “Their extensive group of sellers in North America significantly expands our reach in target markets.”

The expansion of this agreement provides Nexeo Plastics customers with a broad portfolio of TPE technologies, including styrenic block copolymer (SBC or TPS), thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV), thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and specialty alloys and blends. The Teknor Apex TPE portfolio encompasses several product lines developed over time to meet specific industry requirements:

Sarlink® TPVs are ideal for sealing applications that require superior elasticity and long-term performance ideal for the automotive, industrial, and building and construction markets. Sarlink® styrenic-based TPEs provide OEMs with more design versatility and superior colorability for interior applications.

Monprene® TPEs are extremely versatile with a wide hardness range and broad thermal performance. These materials are ideal for consumer products and packaging, and include grades formulated with FDA listed ingredients for food-contact applications.

Elexar® TPEs provide a unique combination of flexibility, toughness, and abrasion resistance for electrical and electronics applications. Many grades are UL Yellow Card® listed.

Medalist® medical-grade TPEs are designed specifically for healthcare applications and medical devices. With strict formulation control, standard grades are biocompatible, REACH SVHC and Prop 65 compliant, and are not formulated to contain animal-derived materials (ADM-free).

Nexeo Plastics will begin accepting orders for Teknor’s TPE products beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com.

About Teknor Apex

Teknor Apex Company, a privately held firm founded in 1924, is one of the world’s leading custom compounders of plastics. Teknor Apex produces flexible and rigid vinyl, thermoplastic elastomers, nylons, color masterbatches, specialty chemicals, and hoses. The company is headquartered in Pawtucket, RI, U.S.A. and operates thirteen manufacturing facilities worldwide in the United States, Belgium, Germany, China, and Singapore. To learn more visit: www.teknorapex.com.

The Thermoplastic Elastomer Division of Teknor Apex Company offers the broadest portfolio of TPE compounds available from a single source. The division compounds TPEs at eight locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia under the brands: Elexar® (electrical and electronics applications), Medalist® (medical devices), Monprene® (consumer and industrial products), and Sarlink® (transportation).

