Mack Real Estate Group and Project Destined Announce Expanded Partnership to Mentor the Next Generation of Commercial Real Estate Leaders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mack Real Estate Group, LLC (MREG), a leading vertically integrated, institutional real estate developer, operator, investor and lender, announced today the expansion of its relationship with Project Destined, a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate.

“We are delighted to partner once again with Project Destined to further support and empower students from underrepresented communities through training in the fundamentals of real estate and professional development. There is no substitute for direct, hands-on experience with mentors active in the profession,” said Richard Mack, CEO of MREG. “We have been truly impressed by both the enthusiasm of the students and the leadership of Project Destined. Over the last two years the Project Destined program has become a staple of our engagement efforts at Mack Real Estate Group, with mentors, speakers, and judges from across our equity, credit, and development teams committing their time to help educate and prepare the next generation of real estate leaders.”

Beginning in 2021, Mack Real Estate Group partnered with Project Destined in the New York area to provide participants with mentors from across MREG’s debt, equity, and development platforms. Over the last two years MREG has sponsored four student teams representing more than 50 Project Destined participants.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Mack Real Estate Group to grow our work in the New York City market,” said Cedric Bobo, Co-Founder of Project Destined. "The MREG team has invested incredible resources to provide this group of students with mentoring, exposure and networking opportunities. We are proud to partner to prepare these students for potential careers in real estate."

About Mack Real Estate Group

Mack Real Estate Group, LLC (MREG) is an integrated real estate investor, developer, operator, and lender. On behalf of institutional and high net worth investors, it makes debt and equity investments in real estate and real estate-related securities through multiple business lines and strategies.

About Project Destined

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit https://projectdestined.com.