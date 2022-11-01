Santa Clara University Continues Partnership with Sleepme® to Provide Its Student Athletes With Highest Quality Sleep Possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleepme, Inc., the parent company of sleep technology brand ChiliSleep, announced today its partnership extension with Santa Clara University.

Sleepme provided cooling sleep systems to the Broncos women’s soccer team last year to help student athletes sleep and perform better. Based on the success of the partnership, it will now include the SCU men’s basketball program.

" Within the past year, sleepme has completely transformed my sleep to be more restful and energizing, ultimately preparing me to feel my best as I step on the soccer field each day,” former Broncos forward Kelsey Turnbow, who currently plays for the San Diego Wave Futbol Club of the National Women’s Soccer League, said. “ I am excited for the partnership extension between sleepme and Santa Clara University's innovative sports performance as it further enables the optimization of collegiate athletes' sleep and performance."

The Broncos reached the semifinals of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Division I soccer tournament after defeating No. 1 Duke University 2-1.

“ Partnering with sleepme has helped our women’s soccer team perform better on and off the field,” SCU senior associate athletic director Ryan Holleman said. “ Quality sleep is the foundation for athletic development, and we’re excited for our men’s basketball team to have another tool in their preparation toolbox.”

While the women’s soccer program began its season in August, the Broncos men’s basketball team will kick off its season opener next month.

“ We want to reach multiple players, sports profiles, and programs to have a positive impact on student athletes’ sleep and athletic performance,” Tara Youngblood, CEO and co-founder of sleepme, said. “ College athletes often have an intense game experience just as professional athletes, while still attending school full time. That equals more stress and less sleep. Poor sleep can affect mental health and lead to injuries for athletes. By supporting athletes we are reducing the risk of injuries and depression.”

Student athletes are especially vulnerable to poor sleep or sleep deprivation. The root of this can lie in excessive worrying, parental demands, and school and work obligations. Sleep deprivation can result in detrimental effects of the brain, body, mood, and cognition, and it can take a toll on student athletes’ emotional regulation.

“ This age group has so much to contribute,” added Youngblood. “ If better sleep can help even a little then we all must help young people sleep better.”

ChiliSleep Sleep Systems can cool as low as 55°F and provide users with the ability to find the right temperature to receive quality sleep. Sleep systems include the Cube™, OOLER®, and Dock Pro™. For more information on our cooling sleep systems, please visit www.sleep.me.

About Sleepme™

Sleepme Inc. is a sleep technology company revolutionizing the way the world sleeps. Its purpose is to make sleep easy, achievable, and a positive part of everyone’s health. Under the Sleepme Inc. umbrella, the ChiliSleep brand has pioneered the award-winning Cube, OOLER, and Dock Pro Sleep Systems. For other sleepme news, visit www.sleep.me.

About Santa Clara University

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Santa Clara University’s goal is to help shape the next generation of leaders and global thinkers. Founded in 1851, Santa Clara is ranked among the top 15 percent of national universities by U.S. News & World Report. The Broncos’ women's soccer program has won two NCAA Division I national championships (2001, 2020) and produced 50 All-Americans, including Olympic Gold Medalist Brandi Chastain, who took the Broncos to two NCAA Final Four appearances in 1989 and 1990.