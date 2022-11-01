Crawford & Company® partners with the Generali Group

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has today announced a partnership with Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.® (Generali®) to provide specialist cyber incident response and loss adjusting services globally.

Generali’s clients – corporate and SMEs globally – will have 24/7 access to Crawford’s incident response platform and contracted vendor network. Crawford's qualified incident managers will help insureds navigate through the complexities of a cyber incident from start to finish, offering access to a global network of crisis management service providers.

The platform will be available to current and future policyholders who purchase Generali’s integrated insurance solutions for cyber risk management and incident response. It is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of global organisations and dovetails with Generali’s existing contracted arrangements.

Andrew Bart, CEO, International Operations, Crawford® said, "We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Generali to provide cyber incident response and loss adjusting services that comprise the Crawford Cyber Solution. The outputs of our cyber network solution are clear: to minimise the impact of a cyber-related event on Generali customers' business operations and brand reputation."

Paul Handy, global head of cyber, Crawford said, “The Crawford Cyber Solution provides our clients with access to specialist claims management services from the outset, while also being able to support any parallel incident response needs without conflict. We control costs and consistently deliver on brand promise with Crawford as loss adjuster and incident manager.”

Launched in 2015, the Crawford Cyber Solution comprises a truly global, scalable modular solution that recognises and delivers on the specific needs of the cyber market 24/7/365. Crawford’s specialist expertise and experience supports the Insured in mitigating the cyber incident to include containment, investigation and recovery phases through to resolution of the claim.

Massimo Orsini, head of Cyber Insurance at Generali Global Corporate and Commercial, added, "Today, Generali's innovative offering of cyber insurance services expands thanks to the partnership with Crawford, which will allow us to support customers even more effectively. We will have a new service available for our offer of cyber insurance products, strengthening the Group's position in the Corporate and SME segments.”

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

The Generali Group®

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 75.8 billion in 2021. With around 75,000 employees serving 67 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali’s strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.