Wish Enters Partnership with Productsup

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a new partnership with Productsup, a P2C software company. The Wish global online marketplace has selected Productsup’s product-to-consumer (P2C) platform, a leading commerce solution, to simplify how merchants manage their product data on Wish.

As part of this new partnership, Wish merchants will be able to access Productsup’s platform via an integration, allowing them to manage and integrate their product catalogs to the Wish marketplace with more ease, accuracy, and speed. Productsup provides businesses with enhanced visibility and control over their product data to ensure they understand consumer expectations and better maximize their sales.

“We’re a global ecommerce platform, and our merchants typically sell across several marketplaces - which can make maintaining a unified presence a very complex process. For this reason, we’re thrilled to have found a P2C management partner in Productsup,” said Sarah Luo, VP, Merchant Operations.

“At Productsup, we know how hard it is to be a merchant today, as you need to keep up with all of the individual platform requirements and formats for different marketplaces when uploading your product catalog. Together with Wish, we look forward to helping merchants streamline and automate this process,” said Saskia Van De Ven, SVP, Global Partner Organization, Productsup.

Wish continues to invest in enhancing the merchant experience. Recently, Wish announced a partnership with eDesk - an ecommerce customer support platform aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.

About Wish:

Wish (ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to hundreds of thousands of merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

About Productsup

Productsup frees brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces from commerce anarchy. The Productsup product-to-consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 300 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at www.productsup.com.

