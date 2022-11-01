Bridge Investment Group and KB Asset Management Announce Strategic Relationship

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) and KB Asset Management (together with its affiliates, “KBAM”) today announced that they have entered into a strategic relationship designed to strengthen KBAM’s overseas real estate management and investment capabilities and provide additional opportunities for Bridge to raise capital in Korea.

This relationship will provide KBAM opportunities to expand and strengthen its overseas real estate management capacities. KBAM plans to enhance its deal-sourcing capabilities by utilizing Bridge’s real estate investment network across the U.S. and secure joint investment opportunities. Moreover, KBAM expects to grow operational expertise in the U.S. by collaborating on screening and due diligence processes of U.S. investments as well as exchanging human resources with Bridge.

As part of their strategic relationship, Bridge and KBAM agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to identify equity capital commitments by KBAM across the Bridge’s funds of at least $1 billion over the next four years, including expected commitments to multifamily and single-family rental strategies, and additional commitments from third-party investors other than the KBAM of at least $2 billion over the next four years (in each case, representing non-binding targets agreed between the parties). The two companies will periodically evaluate their strategic relationship status and seek to discover additional business cooperation opportunities.

In particular, KBAM plans to actively utilize Bridge’s managed funds, including initial investments in newly launched funds, to diversify KBAM’s overseas real estate portfolio and further improve mid- to long-term returns. KBAM and Bridge will also utilize KBAM’s wide Korean domestic fund sales organization to develop and sell customized foreign real estate products for domestic individual investors.

“Bridge Investment Group has long-established its asset management expertise, demonstrating excellent profit generation through asset value increase,” one of the KBAM officials said. “We decided that Bridge is the right strategic partner for KBAM’s global expansion in asset management capabilities as well as providing quality real estate products for investors in Korea through this collaboration with KB Financial Group.”

“We are excited to team up with KBAM to continue to deliver attractive investment opportunities to a key Korean investor base,” said Seunghwan Lee, Senior Managing Director, Asia, for Bridge. “Their reputation and expertise will deepen Bridge’s exposure in Korea and increase our penetration of this core market in Asia.”

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $42.0 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: residential rental, office, development, logistics properties, net lease, real estate-backed credit, solar infrastructure, and prop tech.

About KB Asset Management

KB Asset Management is the asset management arm of KB Financial, Korea’s largest financial group, and offers the most diverse array of investment portfolios in the domestic Korean market. Their product offerings invest both onshore and offshore, with various asset classes ranging from traditional (equity and fixed income) to alternatives (infrastructure, real estate, NPL).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “outlook,” “could,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “over time,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “foresees” or negative versions of those words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate to historical or factual matters. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date made, taking into account all information available to us at that time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those express or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to those risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Bridge undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Bridge or any investment fund managed by Bridge or its affiliates.