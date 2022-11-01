Sidus Space Engages Dawn Aerospace to Implement Propulsion Technology into LizzieSat™

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, announced agreement with Dawn Aerospace (“Dawn”) to implement its green, chemical propulsion technology into LizzieSat™.

Among the novel characteristics of Sidus Space’s proprietary LizzieSat™ is that its size allows Sidus to include propulsion and provide precision pointing and maneuvering otherwise not available to smaller cubesats. Additionally, propulsion provides a longer life on orbit which means continued data transfer and revenue opportunity. Each LizzieSat™ is 100kg with approximately 20kg dedicated to payloads including remote sensing instruments. The larger mass also allows design for redundancy and reliability into the spacecraft.

Dawn is a space transportation company, specializing in non-toxic chemical satellite propulsion and sustainable space launch. Dawn has provided in-space propulsion products – used to propel satellites – to customers globally since 2019.

“We are excited to partner with Dawn Aerospace on this important feature for our LizzieSat™ constellation. We believe Dawn’s turnkey propulsion technology will allow us to extend our time in orbit and deliver on our future value proposition of providing space-based data to a multitude of industries,” said Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO.

“We look forward to partnering with Sidus Space to enable propulsion for their missions,” said Jeroen Wink, Dawn Co-founder. “Sidus is one of many customers we are providing propulsion to as demand for space products and services continues to grow.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Dawn Aerospace

Based in the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States, Dawn Aerospace’s mission is to enable the next generation of space users by providing dramatically more scalable and sustainable ways to access and move around in space. It is now a leading supplier of turnkey green propulsion systems for NanoSat, MicroSat, ESPA, and ESPA Grande-class satellites. Dawn is also active in reusable launch vehicle development, with an active test flight program of the Mk-II Aurora spaceplane demonstrator, with 30+ flights completed.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.