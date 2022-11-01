Pacific Life's Collaboration with Bank of America Introduces a New Lock‐In Feature

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help address market volatility, Pacific Life recently announced that it has enhanced its Pacific Index Dimensions® fixed indexed annuity. The product now includes five new crediting options linked to the BofA Iris U.S. Sectors Index, two of which can be used with the Index Lock‐In Feature that gives clients the ability to lock in market gains.

“ Pacific Index Dimensions is already designed to give clients growth potential while protecting their principal from loss. Now, with the addition of these new BofA Iris index‐linked options and the Index Lock‐In Feature, we’re able to offer a new way to grow future income and potentially avoid the impact of market downturns,” said Kevin Kennedy, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of sales at Pacific Life. “ We’re especially excited about the 2‐Year Participation Rate and 2‐Year Enhanced Participation Rate options, as they allow clients to lock in gains at any time during that two‐year crediting term.”

“ Most index options make you wait until the end of the crediting term to lock in your performance. With this lock‐in feature, if clients experience favorable performance at a particular time and think the market may go down later, they can lock in that performance and keep it until the end of the crediting term,” said David Lautenschlager, vice president of pricing and product design at Pacific Life. Once locked in, the index price cannot be changed. It will be used to calculate the index‐linked interest credited to the account at the end of the two‐year term.

“ The BofA Iris U.S. Sectors Index applies natural language processing to analyze earnings‐call transcripts and is our first volatility‐targeted index utilizing this technology,” said Gabriel Lettieri, head of Americas Insurance Solutions at Bank of America. “ Our collaboration with Pacific Life will provide an innovative strategy to clients throughout the U.S.”

The BofA Iris U.S. Sectors Index is designed to smooth out the market’s ups and downs by using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data from companies listed on the domestic stock exchanges to guide its U.S. equity sector allocation. Using rules‐based, natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize data from quarterly earnings‐call transcripts of up to 3,000 companies every quarter, the index targets 5% annualized volatility and rebalances among equity sectors, U.S. Treasurys, and cash.

In addition to the 2‐Year Participation Rate and 2‐Year Enhanced Participation Rate crediting options, Pacific Index Dimensions also includes three other options that will use the BofA Iris U.S. Sectors Index: 1‐Year Point‐ to‐Point with Cap, 1‐Year Participation Rate, and 1‐Year Enhanced Participation Rate.

Pacific Index Dimensions is available through financial professionals affiliated with independent marketing organizations and through the Producer Alliance program. Contact Pacific Life at (800) 722‐2333 or visit SecureYourFuture.PacificLife.com for more information.

