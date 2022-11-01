Rebrandly Announces Strategic Partnership with Nova Registry

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, branded link management platform, Rebrandly, announced a partnership with Nova Registry, operator of the .link generic Top Level Domain (gTLD). Under the terms of the agreement, registrar partners of Nova Registry will be able to offer .link names combined with Rebrandly's powerful link management capabilities.

With this partnership, Rebrandly and Nova Registry are committed to making it easy for creators to generate and manage branded links while amplifying the availability of the new .link TLD. By combining the .link TLD and Rebrandly’s suite of link management tools, businesses of all sizes will be better able to control their branding online and measure the performance of their linked assets.

“At Rebrandly, we’re focused on giving our customers the tools they need to fully brand, own and manage their links,” noted Rebrandly CEO, Carla Bourque. “We’re happy to partner with Nova Registry to bring our industry-leading capabilities to their registrar partners.”

In addition to providing customers private link analytics, Rebrandly links are also reusable - users can easily redirect, revise or remove linked content without changing the text. This combination of branded trust and easy editability make Rebrandly a rising leader in the link management industry. Nova Registry was founded by a collective of tech entrepreneurs and domain industry professionals who are on a mission to make the .link TLD the de facto standard for links and link management.

"We are excited to partner with Rebrandly to offer our registrar partners an integrated solution for creating and managing .link domains," said Nova Registry General Manager Vaughn Liley. "This partnership will provide our customers with a competitive edge in the marketplace and help them better manage and measure their link performance."

For more information on Rebrandly, please visit https://www.rebrandly.com. For additional information about .link, please visit https://nova.link/.

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly is a link management platform that allows users to securely brand, analyze and share custom URLs via a suite of industry-leading link solutions, including ClickMeter, Rebrandly, and LinkGallery. Rebrandly increases brand awareness, improves conversion rates, and tracks advanced analytics, helping companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement. Founded in 2015, and headquartered in the US, Rebrandly serves tens of thousands of organizations worldwide, including Delta Airlines, Land Rover, and Zillow. For more information, visit https://www.rebrandly.com.

About Nova Registry

Nova Registry Ltd. is the Registry Operator for the .link generic top-level domain, based in Valletta, Malta. The company is on a mission to link the world by making .link the de facto standard for all things link-related. From websites to link in bios, from branded links to the creator economy, from apps and wallets to emerging web3 technologies. Universally understood and without limits, .link enables users to create unforgettable identities. Memorable. Shareable. Brandable.