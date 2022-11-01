Ben Stiller, John Travolta, and LeBron James “Can Relate” with PlayStation’s God of War Ragnarök

Ben and Quin Stiller, LeBron and Bronny James, and John and Ella Travolta star in "All Parents Can Relate" for PlayStation's God of War Ragnarök (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sony Interactive Entertainment, the creator of the PlayStation family brand of products, is excited to debut the latest campaign to support the launch of God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018) from PlayStation Studios’ Santa Monica Studios.

The most anticipated game launch of 2022 brings together an iconic cast of entertainment and sport personalities, along with their talented kids, into one interesting parent-child meeting. LeBron and Bronny James, John and Ella Travolta, and a Kratos-inspired Ben Stiller and his son Quin star in “All Parents Can Relate,” a humorous take on the most relatable aspect of parenthood: no parent gets it right all the time.

In God of War Ragnarök, the threat of Ragnarök hovers over the father and son duo, Kratos and Atreus, who must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a battle that will end the world. Kratos must learn when to hold on and when to let go of Atreus, who is now a teenager and in search of his own identity.

“All Parents Can Relate” draws parallels to God of War Ragnarök from an unexpected angle; a group of individuals who know that we are all works in progress. Whether they’re a parent unintentionally embarrassing their child in public or preparing them for a prophesied epic battle.

“ ‘All Parents Can Relate’ is playfully irreverent, which represents a core tenet of the PlayStation brand,” said Eric Lempel, SVP, Global Head of Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “ Ben Stiller dressed up as Kratos, a surprising mix of iconic talent, perfect comedic timing, and the reactions from the kids – all of these elements work together to produce a piece of creative that is unconventional, unexpected, and uniquely PlayStation.”

“ After consulting with my children and their friends, I was informed that this was the biggest game in the world of gaming and that I should definitely consider getting involved and I’m glad I did,” said John Travolta.

When asked about what it was like to work side-by-side with their children, LeBron James shared, “ For Bronny and I, the creative on this one was a perfect fit for our personalities and we got to have some fun with it. Being on set with some of the most iconic actors of our time, balancing the improv and the timing of it all was different than anything we’ve done together. Watching him nail his lines so effortlessly and feed off the other incredible talent was pretty surreal. Another proud dad moment for me, for sure.”

“ We tend to joke around a lot and had actually never really acted together — and to have all our kids there doing this felt really organic,” Stiller said when asked about sharing this experience with his son. “ Quin and I are basketball fans so it was a kick to improv with Bronny and LeBron. I think Quin and Ella and Bronny all did great — they seem to not have any trouble taking us down.”

On November 9th, Get ready to embark on an epic and heartfelt journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go in God of War Ragnarök from Santa Monica Studio available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

