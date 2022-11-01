WHOOP Enters Brick-and-Mortar Retail Through Best Buy

Unlock yourself with WHOOP 4.0 – the latest, most advanced fitness and health wearable available. Monitor your recovery, sleep, training, and health, with personalized recommendations and coaching feedback. (Photo: Business Wire)

Unlock yourself with WHOOP 4.0 – the latest, most advanced fitness and health wearable available. Monitor your recovery, sleep, training, and health, with personalized recommendations and coaching feedback. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced its entry into brick-and-mortar retail through Best Buy. WHOOP 4.0 and certain accompanying accessories like Battery Pack 4.0 and SuperKnit Bands are now available at more than 200 Best Buy retail locations nationwide as well as bestbuy.com.

“Our entry into brick-and-mortar retail marks a pivotal chapter for our company as we continue to grow our membership,” said Will Ahmed, Founder & CEO, WHOOP. “We’re excited to introduce more people to the benefits of our industry-leading technology and reach new communities through these in-store experiences.”

WHOOP is diversifying its distribution through wholesale and increasing overall brand awareness with an omni-channel presence. Increased visibility will allow WHOOP to connect with customers in-store and online to drive more member acquisition opportunities. The company’s launch into brick-and-mortar retail and future wholesale partnerships are in alignment with other key growth initiatives such as strategic global expansion and WHOOP Unite, an enterprise health and performance solution, which make WHOOP more accessible to different audiences.

“WHOOP lives at the intersection of wellness and technology. As the leader in consumer electronics, Best Buy is the right wholesale partner to launch our brand in-store,” said Radha Bennett, VP of Retail & Wholesale, WHOOP. “We look forward to growing our brick-and-mortar retail presence through relationships that align with our mission to help more people take control of their health.”

WHOOP is a wearable health and fitness coach that delivers personalized insights across three main pillars: Sleep, Recovery, and Strain. WHOOP monitors key health metrics with best-in-class accuracy and breaks down physiological data alongside actionable feedback to give members a deeper understanding of their bodies. WHOOP empowers people to improve their holistic health and build better habits through features like:

Sleep Coach: WHOOP analyzes sleep duration, quality, efficiency, and consistency every night. Sleep Coach recommends ideal bed and wake times for members based on their circadian rhythm, allowing them to improve their sleep routine and performance.

Strain Coach: WHOOP strain is a measure of cardiovascular exertion that quantifies the amount of physical and mental stress members are putting on their bodies. Strain Coach gives members personalized exertion-level recommendations for activities based on their daily recovery score and total strain.

WHOOP Journal: WHOOP Journal helps members make better lifestyle choices through self-reported behavior tracking and personalized coaching. Members can log information ranging from nutrition to mental health, and WHOOP will provide insights on how those various behaviors affect their physiological data.

Menstrual Cycle Coach: Members have the option to track their menstrual cycles in WHOOP Journal and unlock personalized training and sleep recommendations based on different phases of their individual cycles.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.