BDO USA, LLP Expands NetSuite Capabilities with the Addition of AdaptaLogix, LLC

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation's leading professional services firms, today announced the addition of 14 full time professionals from AdaptaLogix, LLC; the firm will also continue work with 20 affiliated contractors. AdaptaLogix is an Ohio-based IT services and consulting firm which is the first and only Oracle NetSuite Solutions Provider and Developer with intellectual property and a go-to-market strategy for the pharmaceutical industry. AdaptaLogix full time professionals will join BDO Digital, LLC, a subsidiary of BDO USA, further strengthening and expanding BDO Digital’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities, particularly for pharmaceutical companies seeking financial, supply chain, good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing and commercial solutions. The combination is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed on November 16.

“Like BDO, the professionals at AdaptaLogix are passionate about creating a competitive advantage for their clients through a holistic, industry-centric lens. Their approach to building businesses rooted in purpose is fueled by a passion for helping pharma and biotech organizations that work tirelessly to change patients’ lives,” said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA. “AdaptaLogix’s unique approach to solving client challenges will help BDO Digital accelerate the future of healthcare, and we are happy to welcome their team to our people-first culture at BDO.”

Founded in 2016, AdaptaLogix offers NetSuite-based pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device ERP and material requirements planning (MRP) solutions for mid-market and pre-revenue pharmaceutical companies. AdaptaLogix fulfills a unique need within the pharmaceutical industry by offering scalable and customizable NetSuite solutions for both small, high-growth companies and larger commercial operations featuring global footprints. AdaptaLogix is the only Solutions Provider with a complete GMP compliant manufacturing system built within NetSuite.

"As the fastest growing NetSuite Solutions Partner of any industry, we help equip pharmaceutical and biotech innovators with resources that help them do their jobs better, which is exactly why we’re joining BDO,” said James Neal, president and managing partner of AdaptaLogix. “Our NetSuite experience combined with BDO Digital’s resources and national footprint will add significant value for companies that have been previously underserved by other ERP offerings.”

AdaptaLogix is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Their team will join BDO Digital’s Enterprise Business Applications solution group.

About BDO Digital

A subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, BDO Digital, LLC, provides a holistic portfolio of technology and transformation services and solutions, tailored by industry and designed for the middle market. The collaborative, cross-disciplinary team is comprised of more than 400 professionals, including digital strategists, systems integrators, data scientists, software developers, change management professionals and industry-specific advisors, who work together to solve clients’ immediate digital needs and unearth new opportunities to drive competitive advantage.

BDO Digital, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP.

About BDO USA

At BDO, our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes for our people, our clients and our communities. Across the U.S., and in over 160 countries through our global organization, BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms: www.bdo.com.