CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC A Kids Co. Launches The Most Diverse Parenting Book Ever Made

A KIDS CO. LAUNCHES THE MOST DIVERSE PARENTING BOOK EVER MADE

Featuring perspectives and wisdom across race, class, gender, and profession, "100 Diverse Voices on Parenthood" ushers in a new era for inclusive parenting

Today, A Kids Co., known for its best-selling "A Kids Book About" book series, launched its first parenting book, "100 Diverse Voices on Parenthood.” The book features 100 different contributors representing various racial and ethnic backgrounds, genders, socio-economic diversity, and experiences, each authoring their own chapter to share their personal wisdom and insight on parenthood. Featured contributors include Dr. Becky Kennedy, clinical psychologist and Instagram’s “Parenting Whisperer;” Chilli Thomas, singer, dancer, and actress; Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, a founding member of the Women’s March; Emmitt Smith, former NFL player; and many more!

From a board-certified pediatrician’s guidance on what questions to ask your doctor, to an NPR education writer’s advice on navigating screen time decisions, to a recently divorced mom’s insights on returning to work as a single parent, “100 Diverse Voices” sets out to challenge long-held assumptions about the “right” way to parent and offers a community of trusted voices for those who find themselves in caregiving roles for children today.

"lf it takes a village to raise a child, then this book is that village for new parents trying to find their way in parenthood," says Jelani Memory, founder & CEO of A Kids Co. and a contributor to the book. "Parents today deserve a book they can see themselves in, that represents them and their experiences."

With nearly a million books sold, A Kids Co.’s “A Kid’s Book About” book series was named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020, and their flagship podcast was listed as one of Apple’s Best of 2021, with over half a million downloads across their kids' podcasts. With success in children’s media categories, a book geared toward parenting with the same focus on authenticity, diversity, and inclusion is an exciting, natural evolution for the company.

“This incredible book gives readers a succinct diversity of thought, so you can make your own choices on what works best for you and your new family—I wish I had something like this when I was a first-time parent!” shared Orly Agai Marley, a contributor to the book.

The latest book under the A Kids Co. umbrella blends beautiful design with authentic, candid writing and offers a snapshot of each author's background, providing readers with an understanding of the authors’ lived experiences and perspectives. “100 Diverse Voices” is organized into four main sections:

The Big Picture: Tough topics, including how to approach conversations around race and gender and how to manage frustration and anger

Tough topics, including how to approach conversations around race and gender and how to manage frustration and anger The Baby: Practical advice and potential strategies for caring for your baby

Practical advice and potential strategies for caring for your baby Everyone Else: A guide to making informed decisions around community and setting healthy boundaries

A guide to making informed decisions around community and setting healthy boundaries You, Too: Prioritizing wellness as a parent to ensure you can show up in the best way for your family

"100 Diverse Voices on Parenthood" is available at akidsco.com, Amazon, and select independent bookstores across the country. MSRP is $27.99.

Full Contributor List:

Ahlam Soliman; Alisa Norman; Altimese Nichole; Anya Kamenetz; Ara Katz; Ashley Countryman; Ashley Simpo; Brett Moore; Bryan Wolf; Charnaie Gordon; Cherie Ulmer; Chilli Thomas; Conz Preti; D.L. Mayfield; David Kim; Denise Woodard; Dominique Matti; Doug Cornett; Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart, Psy.D.; Dr. Becky Kennedy, Ph.D.; Dr. Cassidy Freitas, Ph.D.; Dr. Jennifer Noble, Ph.D.; Dr. Malia Jones, Ph.D.; Dr. Michele Foss-Snowden, Ph.D.; Dr. Mona Amin; Dr. Raphael Sharon; Dr. Tasneem Bhatia; Dr. Tracey Agnese; Elizabeth Stock; Elle Pierre; Emmitt Smith; Ethan Thrower; Evelyn Yang; Gearah Goldstein; Georgia Lee Hussey; Harold Hughes; Hilary Powers; Homero Radway; Jay Leary; Jelani Memory; Jendayi Keen; Jennifer Alvarado; Jennifer Perry; Jennifer White-Johnson; Jeremy Daniel; Jess Teutonico; Jessi Duley; Joel Leon; Jonathan Simcoe; Jose Corona; Joy Cho; Jucel Erroba; Juliet Fuisz; Karney Dunah; Kayla Cushner, CNM; Kelly DeLucco; Pastor Keyonn Anthony Wright-Sheppard Sr.; Kherri Jean; Kileah McIlvain; Kirby Winfield; Kyle Steed; LaToia Levy Johnson; Lauren Winfrey; Lindsey Selina Lewis; Marie Rocha; Matthew C. Winner; Maurice Cowley; Megan Laney; Michael Booth; Myleik Teele; Nabil Zerizef; Natalie Willes; Noleca Anderson Radway; Onikah Asamoa-Caesar; Orly Agai Marley; Patricia A. White; Paul J. Pastor; Qimmah Saafir; Rachael Van Klompenberg; Rebecca Gitlitz-Rapoport; Ria Ghosh; Rick DeLucco; Rohit Goel; Ruben Alvarado; Ryan Tillman; Sam Rapoport; Sara Scott-Curran; Sarah Beck; Sarah Gould Steinhardt; Shari Harpaz; Sherisa de Groot; Simona Foasade Silah; Stephen Green; Suzy Ultman; Sylvia Farbstein; Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs; Tanya Hayles; Tejal V. Patel; Tiffany Rose Smith; Tranette Martin; Vanessa Coupet, DMD; Wynn Rankin; Yasmin Fathi; Zola Ellen

ABOUT A KIDS CO.

A Kids Co. is a new kind of kids media company that is working to empower a generation of kids through diverse storytelling. Founded in 2019 in Portland, Oregon, A Kids Company About is built on the belief that kids are ready to have challenging, important, and empowering conversations with the grownups in their lives. For more information, visit www.akidsco.com.

