Blockgraph Kantar Partnership Elevates Convergent TV Measurement Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blockgraph, the technology company making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible, and Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company, have partnered together to advance convergent TV measurement capabilities through privacy-first technology. Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System (IDoS) allows for direct matching between Kantar’s panel and client data sets, significantly simplifying the matching process while increasing scale. Since the Blockgraph integration, Kantar match rates with TV partners have increased over 10x, allowing marketers to maximize every investment opportunity through consumer-centric, data safe approaches.

According to Kantar’s 2022 Media Reactions, multi-screen TV related advertising is in the top five media channels for category decision makers in 14 out of 15 categories, signifying how important convergent TV measurement is for both short-term sales and long-term brand goals.

“When it comes to influencing the influencers, marketers are right to continue investing in these TV channels,” said Jed Meyer, Kantar’s SVP and North America Media Domain Leader. “TV continues to resonate, impact, and evolve, but as with any medium, consumers are experimenting with new ways of engaging with this content. That’s why we couldn’t be happier to be working alongside Blockgraph to advance the future of convergent measurement and data privacy. Through our partnership, we are helping marketers and advertisers get greater clarity, visibility, and control in how their marketing dollars are creating impact across their multiscreen campaigns.”

The Blockgraph Kantar integration is expanding addressable TV recruitment capabilities and will soon enable marketers to measure and understand the impact of TV media campaigns of all sizes. This ability is crucial in creating a holistic understanding of what is truly driving value for brands, especially as measurement and data privacy continue to evolve.

“We are thrilled to be working with Kantar to advance the future of multiscreen TV measurement,” said Jason Manningham, CEO, Blockgraph. “The industry is demanding a better, more accurate and faster standard for convergent TV. Our partnership with Kantar uses direct matching, resulting in a 10x increase in match rate, fueling improved brand awareness outcomes for all forms of convergent TV.”

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System (IDoS) to create and implement privacy-focused targeting and measurement solutions. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks and our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.