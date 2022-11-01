Monroe Capital Supports QHP Capital’s Acquisition of AutoCruitment

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of AutoCruitment, LLC (“AutoCruitment”) by QHP Capital L.P., the management company for NovaQuest Private Equity.

Founded in 2013 and based in Atlanta, GA, AutoCruitment is a leader in digital patient recruitment. The company has helped pharma companies, biotechs, and clinical research organizations (“CROs”) in identifying, screening and recruiting patients to participate in clinical research across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

