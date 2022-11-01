Molina Healthcare of California partners with BeMe Health to offer mental health support app for teen members.

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”) has partnered with BeMe Health (“BeMe”), a digital behavioral health company, to provide Molina Medi-Cal members, ages 13 to 19, with access to digital tools, content, and support designed to tackle some of the most prevalent mental and social challenges facing today’s teens.

The offering will provide young Molina members with activities, one-on-one coaching and more through an interactive mobile app designed to help teens feel acknowledged and empowered. The app features digital tools and interventions to teach teens coping skills, provide support for issues they may be facing, and offer engaging content that can help take the focus off daily struggles and challenges. In addition, teen members will have access to clinical services, with parental consent, and crisis support.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many teens have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. In 2021, 44% of U.S. high school students experienced persistent sadness or hopelessness. According to a 2022 report on mental health in California, 64% of adolescents with symptoms of depression did not receive care.

Hispanic teens have higher rates of depression than their peers and are less likely to receive mental health support. To address this issue, the BeMe app provides culturally-relevant mental health services, as well as science-based content tailored to the language, experiences, and culture of Hispanic youth.

“Molina is dedicated to improving the lives and well-being of its members and communities,” said Abbie Totten, plan president of Molina Healthcare of California. “Young people are tomorrow’s leaders, and we must do everything in our power to recognize and support them through the bumpy road to young adulthood and beyond.”

The BeMe app is the result of a collaboration by developers and an active Teen Advisory Board. Its goal is to close the health equity gap while addressing prevalent issues facing too many young people.

“We share a vision with Molina that innovative services are needed to tackle the teen mental health crisis,” said Nicki Tessler, CEO of BeMe Health. “BeMe integrates science-based interventions with engaging content in a familiar mobile delivery, built just for teens. We are delighted to partner with Molina to serve teens in California."

Molina encourages its network providers in San Bernardino and Riverside counties to refer Molina members who may benefit from this new offering.

About Molina Healthcare of California

Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for over 40 years. The Company serves members through Medi-Cal, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Covered California (Marketplace). Molina’s service areas include Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange County, and Imperial counties. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, served approximately 5.2 million members as of September 30, 2022. For more information about Molina Healthcare of California, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

About BeMe Health

BeMe Health is a digital behavioral health company that delivers mental health interventions designed specifically for teens. The BeMe app provides mobile access to content, care activities, real-time coaching, as well as clinical services and crisis support as needed. BeMe is designed entirely with teens in mind, meeting them where they are - on their phones - in a fun, safe, familiar mobile modality that combines science-backed digital tools with live human connection for maximum support and impact.