Whistic Partners With anecdotes to Provide Vendors a One-stop Shop to House Their Security and Compliance Information

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Whistic, the leading vendor security network for both buyers and sellers, announced a partnership with anecdotes, the first operating system (OS) for Compliance. The strategic partnership streamlines information security compliance efforts for vendors while providing companies with advanced automation capabilities and full visibility into their compliance posture. In addition, it enables users to consolidate their security documentation, including SOC 2 reports, ISO certificates and other compliance attestations into a free Whistic Profile.

“Whistic and anecdotes are committed to increasing transparency between vendors and their customers,” said Sunil D’Souza, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Whistic. “This partnership is a big step forward toward helping companies be more transparent and efficient by giving them the ability to proactively publish and share all of their security documentation with customers before being asked for it, all while enjoying anecdotes’ advanced automation capabilities.”

As part of the partnership, every anecdotes customer will have access to create a Whistic Basic Profile for free. With a Basic Profile, businesses can self-assess against many of the most commonly used standard questionnaires and upload other security documents and compliance information supported by the anecdotes Compliance OS. This Profile provides customers with a one-stop shop of everything they need to conduct a security review.

Additionally, vendors will be able to publish their Basic Profiles to the Whistic Trust Catalog, which enables customers to conduct zero-touch assessments of their security posture without any extra work required of the vendors. This saves infosec and compliance teams on both sides of the transaction countless hours that were once spent sending information back and forth until the assessment was complete.

“This partnership is the perfect solution for those who seek advanced automation capabilities while building trust with their ecosystem,” said Ryan Lieser, anecdotes’ VP of Alliances and Partnership. “It opens a gateway for a new standard of data-based trust that can be leveraged for many business-use cases. We look forward to strengthening our technology partnership with Whistic to make transparency accessible to all businesses.”

About Whistic

Located in the heart of Silicon Slopes in Utah, Whistic is the network for assessing, publishing, and sharing vendor security information. The Whistic Vendor Security Network accelerates the vendor assessment process by enabling businesses to access and evaluate a vendor’s Whistic Profile and create trusted connections that last well beyond the initial assessment. Make security your competitive advantage and join businesses like Airbnb, Okta, Zendesk, Asana, Atlassian, Snap, Notion, TripActions, and G2 that are leveraging Whistic to modernize their vendor security programs. For more information, visit https://www.whistic.com/.

About anecdotes

Everything Compliance, all in one place. anecdotes is the first operating system (OS) for every stage of a business’s Compliance journey. It reshapes the way the cloud-powered world thinks about security Compliance, transforming it from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth for scale-ups, publicly traded companies, and everything in between. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance journey. That’s why some of the world’s fastest growing brands - Unity, Fiverr, SimilarWeb, TripActions, and more- use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai.