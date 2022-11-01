Insight Sourcing Group Commits to 100 Percent Renewable Energy By 2030

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Sourcing Group (ISG), North America’s leading consulting firm focused exclusively on strategic sourcing and procurement-related services, has launched a sustainability program aligned with the organization’s commitment to environmental stewardship, renewable energy, and waste reduction.

Following a comprehensive analysis by Insight Energy, a subsidiary of Insight Sourcing Group that recently expanded amid growing demand for its strategic services, ISG set a 100 percent renewable energy goal for 2030 which includes a commitment to sourcing its electricity from renewable sources at its Atlanta headquarters beginning in 2022.

“Not only do we apply the same standards to ourselves that we help our clients achieve, but we also sought to pull back the curtain on this process and bring some transparency to this increasingly important service offering,” said Brent Eiland, President of Insight Sourcing Group. “I commend the work of ISG’s Internal Sustainability Committee led by Brandon Owens, Vice President of Sustainability at Insight Energy, whose team is truly committed to creating long-term value for our clients – and ourselves – with sustainability at the forefront.”

As part of the initiative, ISG conducted a measurement of its Scope 1, Scope 2, and selected Scope 3 emissions categories. Based on the findings, ISG developed a roadmap to achieve 100 percent renewable energy and established a plan to measure and reduce Scope 3 emissions, which are indirect emissions like business travel. The Sustainability Committee also identified opportunities to reduce emissions from employee commuting via hybrid work models and a carpooling incentive program. Waste identification and reduction posed another opportunity to improve sustainability, with internal audits revealing an opportunity to reduce the use of single-use paper cups.

Furthermore, ISG’s procurement of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) will certify the generation and consumption of renewable energy via wind or solar power. These commitments and actions place ISG among the leading professional services firms worldwide who are taking action to help address the global challenge of climate change by conducting business in an environmentally responsible manner.

The company’s sustainability initiative stems from its forward-looking culture of strong leadership, collaboration and progress. For 14 consecutive years, Inc. Magazine has ranked Insight Sourcing Group among the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to its consistent recognition by Forbes as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, Insight Sourcing Group is consistently ranked by Vault.com among the Top 50 Consulting Firms in the U.S., the Best Small Firms to Work for by Consulting Magazine, and one of the Best Places to Work in Atlanta by both the Business Chronicle and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About Insight Sourcing Group

Insight Sourcing Group is the premier firm in North America exclusively focused on strategic sourcing, cost optimization and procurement operational transformation. Founded in 2002, Insight’s capabilities are designed to accelerate impact through the expertise of its 250+ procurement experts, its market-leading Category Center-of-Excellence model, and practices specializing in Supplier Diversity and Energy Management & Sustainability. For 20 years, its deep bench of sourcing and category experts has executed over 7,000 sourcing projects, and within the last year alone, they have achieved over $1.25 billion in savings for clients with an average 7:1 one-year ROI. To learn more, visit insightsourcing.com.

About Insight Energy

Insight Energy delivers customized energy and sustainability solutions that reduce costs, manage risk and improve competitive position. The Sustainability Advisory program provides customers with an end-to-end solution for measuring emissions, crafting targets, developing a detailed decarbonization project roadmap, implementing solutions, & reporting results. Insight Energy partners with private equity and C&I clients to establish and achieve decarbonization targets, while maintaining a unique focus on driving spend visibility and cost savings to build program momentum that meets their financial targets.