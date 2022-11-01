Tavant Partners with One of the Largest Commercial Truck Manufacturers in the world to Provide a Connected and Seamless Service Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a digital products and solutions company and a global leader in service lifecycle management, today announced that it has partnered with Daimler Truck AG (DTAG), one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, to provide warranty and claim management solutions for its European brands.

“Upon deployment, Tavant Warranty will enable seamless integration with all backend and frontend systems, bring in workflow automation, better configurability, and amplify productivity. We are excited to be working with Daimler Truck. This alliance opens the pathway to great synergy for accelerating the pace of service innovation,” said Vikas Khosla, Chief Revenue Officer, Hitech, Tavant.

Leader in IDC MarketScape for warranty and service contract management, Tavant Warranty is a next-generation warranty management software solution. It uses AI and machine learning capabilities that transform the warranty and service process by constantly adapting to an analytics-first decision-making engine. The solution enables manufacturers to make intelligent warranty decisions, allowing businesses to concentrate on more complex and significant value-driven problem statements.

“This collaboration emphasizes our commitment to digital growth. Tavant’s connected service lifecycle solutions integrate seamlessly with legacy systems to harmonize business processes. Throughout this transformation journey, we will implement a modern, future-ready, and integrated warranty and goodwill system, provide a 360° view of the service lifecycle, and a superior aftersales experience to their customers,” said Roshan Pinto, Head of Manufacturing, Tavant.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.