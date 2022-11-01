Andersen Global Initiates Expansion into Thailand with Law Firm Dherakupt

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global adds depth to its Asian platform through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm Dherakupt (DKRI), bringing extensive legal capabilities to Thailand and its surrounding markets.

Founded in 2004 by Managing Partner Dr. Anuphan Kitnitchiva, DKRI delivers a full suite of legal services including corporate and commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, capital markets, transfer pricing and personal data collection. The firm’s team works closely with clients to provide quality, seamless service in both the public and private sectors in Thailand and globally.

“Our firm takes pride in our strong client relationships and deep industry knowledge to deliver best-in-class solutions,” Anuphan said. “By collaborating with Andersen Global, our firm will continue to drive results to meet legal business needs and reinforce our goal to be a leading firm in the region.”

“For more than 16 years, Anuphan and his team have exceeded client expectations and shown dedication to stewardship through their commitment to expanding their legal knowledge and expertise,” added Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “DKRI’s vast expertise complements our existing capabilities in the region. We now have one of the largest legal footprints across the Asia region through our member and collaborating firms.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.