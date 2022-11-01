Purivitae Ventures and MTS Announce Strategic Partnership

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purivitae Ventures (PV), a partnership and investment platform in consumer healthcare and wellness products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with MTS, a medical device and health products manufacturer based in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the critical role that agile and scalable manufacturing capabilities plays in successful go-to-market strategies, the strategic partnership between PV and MTS will ensure that their partners and clients have access to seamless, full product cycle services and solutions.

This partnership will help rapidly bring new revolutionary health, fitness & wellness products to the market, putting PV’s partners on the competitive edge. While Purivitae Ventures will focus its efforts and resources on strategy, branding and marketing, sales and distribution and developing new partnerships, MTS will concentrate on the manufacturing process.

“I have worked closely with George Su, President of MTS, for over 20 years. His companies have always delivered the highest quality products in a timely manner,” said Tim Austin, President at Purivitae Ventures. “This is a great asset for PV’s partners. It significantly enhances our rapid prototyping capabilities and enables high-quality product development to bring outstanding health and wellness products to market.’’

“Tim Austin has always been the most professional customer. He has an excellent eye for spotting new opportunities and knows how to bring to life new partnerships and products. I look forward to combining our capabilities with Purivitae Ventures to create and accelerate new areas for growth,” said George Su, President at MTS.

About Purivitae Ventures

Purivitae Ventures is a partnership and investment platform that identifies and helps bring new revolutionary products and category-leading companies to the market. PV brings the resources, expertise, experience, and network access needed to bring brilliant healthcare and wellness product ideas to life. To learn more, visit www.purivitae.com.

About MTS

With over 25 years of experience, MTS manufactures high quality medical devices and health products, offering expert project guidance and services from concept, design and development through final product assembly and high-volume production. MTS is ISO 13485 Certified, and the complete manufacturing facility is a controlled environment. To learn more, visit https://mtsmedicaltubing.com.