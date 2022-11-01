Aquant Collaborates with Oracle to Optimize How Field Service Organizations Operate and Deliver Service

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aquant, a Service Intelligence platform that gives service leaders, technicians, and teams the most vital information they need for every service encounter, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced their work with Oracle Field Service (OFS), a cloud-based field service management solution. Working together, the two organizations aim to streamline the way field service organizations deliver service to customers and simplify how they use data to make critical business decisions.

Aquant’s Service Intelligence platform is now available to Oracle’s OFS customers providing them with access to Aquant’s industry-leading software, which offers service leaders prescriptive analytics to make data-driven decisions, as well as intelligent triage capabilities enabling technicians to increase first contact resolution.

“Service teams need technology and data built to understand the way their business operates,” said Shahar Chen, CEO and Co-founder of Aquant. “What sets Aquant apart from other AI platforms is our Service Language Processing engine as opposed to traditional off-the-shelf Natural Language Processing (NLP). While NLP uses machine learning to uncover valuable insights like sentiment, Service Language Processing goes a step further by learning a customer’s unique service language and mining the symptoms and behavior of the organization’s employees and customers. With this, field service teams will receive more accurate solutions, whether it’s troubleshooting challenges out in the field or making decisions to close gaps and improve internal business processes and operations."

Service Intelligence includes two AI-powered capabilities:

Intelligent Triage is a dynamic, troubleshooting tool that empowers front-line ambassadors within the call center and in the field to diagnose and resolve customer challenges quickly and accurately.

is a dynamic, troubleshooting tool that empowers front-line ambassadors within the call center and in the field to diagnose and resolve customer challenges quickly and accurately. Service Insights uses prescriptive reporting and intelligent field service analytics to provide service leaders with data-backed insights on workforce performance, customer risk, and product quality trends within their business.

About Aquant:

Aquant's Service Intelligence platform gives field service teams the AI-powered tools they need to accurately troubleshoot business challenges as well as problems out in the field. Using a combination of Service Language Processing and Machine Learning, service leaders obtain actionable insights into the state of their organization, enabling them to make data-driven decisions. It also equips field service technicians with the knowledge they need to diagnose and repair an issue on the first visit, subsequently improving customer interactions and reducing costs. Visit https://www.aquant.io/ to learn more.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

