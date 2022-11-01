Leostream Joins IGEL Ready Program as a Technology Partner

WALTHAM, Mass. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leostream™, the leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, and IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that Leostream has joined the IGEL Ready program as a technology partner. IGEL Ready opens up the company’s core enterprise software for technology companies like Leostream to integrate and validate its products, driving business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers of Leostream and IGEL.

“Working closely with technology partners is something that we greatly value, as it better offers us the opportunity to ensure our joint customers’ success,” said Leostream CEO Karen Gondoly. “IGEL OS provides a simple and secure path toward managing endpoints while at the same time optimizing the employee experience for users accessing their desktops remotely, and we are pleased to work with IGEL to ensure enterprises can deploy hybrid workspaces that deliver. Joining the IGEL Ready program is a great way to alert companies that their joint solution will work as designed so that they can utilize their time managing projects rather than managing technology.”

The Leostream platform is the industry-leading solution for remote access and desktop connection management and includes the Leostream Connect software client, which is certified to install on IGEL OS. Unlike other connection management solutions that focus on the silo of resources specific to that vendor, Leostream provides IT with a single pane-of-glass for managing hybrid resources and defining access control rules that indicate which authenticated users have access to which resources. Similarly, Leostream gives users one seamless login portal to connect to anything from anywhere.

“The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud and the IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching a new and relevant market while also enabling world-class customer service,” said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. “We welcome Leostream to our growing ecosystem of more than 120 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry.”

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 120+ technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This vibrant ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase.

You can learn more in the Leostream IGEL Ready Showcase pages at https://www.igel.com/ready/showcase-products/leostream-platform/. To start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today’s world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Leostream

The Leostream Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy®-winning Leostream Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.